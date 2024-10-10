BREAKING: US jobless claims drop below 400k, EURUSD little changed
US jobless claims data showed 364 thousand Americans filling for the unemployment benefit in the week ended on June 26th. This is a slightly lower reading...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Etsy (ETSY.US) is the US e-commerce company and one of the so-called pandemic winners. Share price of the company jumped 300% throughout 2020 before stock...
Oil caught a bid following a report from Reuters saying that Saudi Arabia and Russia have reached a preliminary agreement on output. Both countries were...
European markets trade higher DE30 erases morning bounce Nordex slumps after share offering announcement European stock markets...
OPEC+ meeting is a key event of the day. Representatives of oil producers will meet today to decide on new output quotas. Current output cut agreement...
The second half of 2021 has been launched in upbeat moods on the global stock exchanges. European stock market indices trade higher with the majority of...
European markets seen opening higher OPEC+ to make output decision Construction spending and manufacturing ISM from the United States According...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.21% while Dow Jones added 0.61%. Nasdaq dropped 0.17%. Russell 2000 finished...
Better than expected ADP data Strengthening of the USD A pullback in the stock market in Europe Mixed sentiment on US indices European indices...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock jumped more than 10% despite the fact that the household retailer posted mixed quarterly figures. Company earned...
Ahead of the widely watched non-farm payroll numbers on Friday, the latest report from private payroll company ADP shows 692k jobs were added in June,...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 6.718 million barrels in the week ended June 25th, following an 7.614 million decrease in the previous week and...
Flat opening of the US session ADP report above expectations Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock downgraded by BofA US indices launched today's...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German stock market. Looking at the technical situation on DAX (DE30), one can see that it has...
ADP report on change in US employment in June was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 600k jobs following a 978k increase...
Key macro release of the day - ADP employment data for June - is scheduled for 1:15 pm BST. The report is an important and final hint ahead of the release...
European markets drop DE30 pulls back from ATH area Deutsche Bank may lose license for IPOs in Hong Kong European stock markets...
After raising almost 8% in one week, coffee prices fell yesterday for the first time since 22nd of june. On one hand the key factor for coffee from a fundamental...
Flash inflation data from the Eurozone was released at 10:00 am BST. Reading was expected to show a deceleration from 2% YoY to 1.9% YoY. Data came in-line...
