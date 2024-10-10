USDJPY - recommendation from Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Market news
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 both hit new all-time high FAA notes safety concerns over new Boeing 777X Tesla (TSLA.US) faces China recall over software...
Mexico’s 3rd richest man says his bank is ‘working’ to accept Bitcoin Bitcoin will become legal tender in El Salvador on September...
Over the weekend Bitcoin once again experienced selling pressure that brought the cryptocurrency below major support at 30,000 USD. Nevertheless, an interview...
European markets trade lower DE30 pulls back after test of 15,635 pts area Volkswagen to exit combustion engine production in Europe...
Natural gas prices in the United States sit at the highest levels in 2 and a half years. Cold winter has led to reduction in global stockpiles. While US...
European markets seen opening flat OPEC+ to meet on Thursday NFP report release on Friday Futures markets point to a more...
Stocks in Asia are trading mostly lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and Kospi drop 0.2% while S&P/ASX 200 trades 0.1% lower. Indices...
In this webinar we will discuss: Gold levels and fundamentals US stocks making ATH again US dollar gaining ground on the charts NFP report...
Stocks in Europe post small gains Wall Street trades higher, banks gain after Fed stress test results CAD leader among G10 currencies,...
This week has been relatively calm on the markets, especially if we weigh it against volatility from a week before. However, things may get more interesting...
Banks are one of the best performing groups of stocks during today's Wall Street session. Improved sentiment towards the sector is a result of yesterday's...
Corn and soybean trade under pressure today following the ruling of the US Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency...
FedEx (FDX.US) is the worst performing S&P 500 member today, dropping 5%. Company released results for fiscal Q4 2021, which ended on May 31. Revenue...
US indices launched today's trading higher US500 tests all-time high area Nike reaches fresh all-time high following fiscal Q4...
US PCE Price Index went fell to 0.4% MoM in May, from a 0.6% increase in April and below analysts expectation of 0.5%. Year-on-year, the PCE price index...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 pulled back to support at 15,511 pts Daimler (DAI.DE) stock upgraded by JP Morgan European indices...
