Turkey leaves monetary policy unchanged
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 19.00 %, as widely expected. The...
Market news
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
The past 6 months have been tough for Polish video game developer CD Projekt (CDR.PL) and its shareholders. Share price of the company dropped over 60%...
Stock in Europe trade slightly lower DE30 tested 15,615 pts area after FOMC decision European car sales increased 74% YoY in May European...
Yesterday's policy announcement from the FOMC hinted at a faster than previously assumed beginning of monetary tightening in the United States. Famous...
FOMC decided to slightly increase IOER yesterday while the dot chart pointed to a 2 rate hike in 2023. This, of course, does not mean that there will be...
European stock markets seen opening lower FOMC dot-plot pointed to 2 rate hikes in 2023 Rate decisions from 3 central banks Stock...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.54%, Dow Jones declined 0.77%, Nasdaq closed 0.24% lower and Russell 2000...
Dollar hits six-week high US stocks fell after FOMC decision Gold fell to 1-month low Today's session in Europe was quite muted as investors...
Below we present some key takeaways from the Fed Chairman’s press conference: Opening statement: The Fed believes that inflation will return...
Potential higher interest rates and a reduction in liquidity through a higher IOER (although the increase is only symbolic) is slightly negative news for...
The Fed did the smallest change in monetary policy that it possibly could. The key message is – rates will eventually go up, just not too soon. The...
The Federal Reserve keept the fed funds rate at 0-0.25% and bond-buying at a $120 billion monthly pace during the June 2021 meeting as widely expected. Fed...
Citigroup (C.US) stock plunged nearly 4.0% after Bloomberg reported that one of the top investment banking companies warned of rising costs and declining...
While an increase in Fed fund rates is not expected today, the central bank may decide to raise the IOER, the excess reserve rate. The Fed introduced the...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.36 million barrels in the week ended June 11th, following an 5.241 million decrease in the previous...
US stocks mostly flat US housing data below expectations Oracle (ORCL.US) stock fell sharply on weak guidance US indices launched today’s...
Stocks pulled back modestly Tuesday, as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting. A two-day Fed meeting will conclude with a policy...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the index reached...
