Top three charts of the week: GOLD, US100, DE30 (16.06.2021)
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the index reached...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back below 15,700 pts SAP drops after warning of negative FX impact European stock...
When? The FOMC meeting concludes with the decision released today in the evening at 7pm BST (8pm CET) and the post-meeting conference will begin 30...
FOMC rate decision at 7:00 pm BST is a key event of the day. As usual, the announcement will be followed by a press conference of Chairman Powell half...
European markets expected to open flat FOMC to announce policy decision at 7:00 pm BST, Powell to hold press conference at 7:30 pm BST Joe...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.20%, Dow Jones declined 0.27% and Nasdaq plunged 0.71%. Russell 2000 closed...
CAD is the weakest among the major currencies, Oil prices continue to rise Mixed sentiment in the stock market During today's session in...
MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) stock jumped nearly 3% after the business intelligence company completed its $500 million offering of secured notes, according...
The British pound is not doing very well during today's session therefore it is worth paying attention to the technical situation on the GBPUSD. The...
With a lack of additional stimulus checks in May, analysts expected retail sales to fall 0.8% MoM, however today's data was much worse and showed a...
We can observe mixed sentiment in the gold market during Tuesday's session. Looking at the H4 interval, we are dealing with an interesting technical...
US retail sales below forecasts US 10-year bond yield rose to 1.50% Vroom (VRM.US) fell sharply after announcing convertible note offering US...
Total industrial production in the US increased 0.8% from a month earlier in May, from downwardly revised 0.1% growth in April and above market...
US retail sales data for May was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major moves...
US retail sales are the most important macroeconomic reading scheduled for today. One can see that American consumers may have gotten a bit out of breath...
Oil Oil stockpiles continue to shrink and decline is expected to be continued US oil stockpiles dropped to the average for 2015-2019 period On...
Roku, Inc. (ROKU.US) is a publicly traded US company based in San Jose, California, that manufactures a variety of digital media players for video streaming....
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 approaches yesterday's highs EU and US reach deal on aircraft subsidies Stocks in Europe...
