Chart of the day - PLATINUM (15.06.2021)
Platinum has been trading sideways in the $1,125-1,250 range since the beginning of March. Precious metal traded in a steady downward move since early-May...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
European markets seen opening higher Retail sales and industrial production data from the United States API report expected to show...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Dow Jones dropped 0.25%, Nasdaq added 0.74% and Russell 2000 finished...
Lagarde: too early to debate end of ECB help Dow at 2-week low, S&P 500 retreats from records Crude oil soars to two-year highs European...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock rose more than 1% as the electric car maker benefited from higher Bitcoin prices as the company still has a hefty holding of...
Bitcoin breaks above the important $ 40,000 resistance today and gains almost 4%. This is a continuation of the weekend rebound when Tesla CEO Elon Musk...
Last week was marked by the numbers of CPI report that did not directly impact the market on the day itself, but the consequences emerged the very next...
S&P 500 hovers near record high US 10-year Treasury yield near 3 month low Novavax (NVAX.US) soars its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective US...
Musk suggests Tesla could accept the cryptocurrency again El Salvador become the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender Ethereum approached...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested 15,800 pts area Data on over 3 million Volkswagen customers stolen European...
Gold drops around 1% at the beginning of a new week and tests local lows from the beginning of June. US dollar strengthening can be named as a reason behind...
Oil is trading higher at the beginning of a potentially big week. Iranian presidential elections are scheduled for Friday, June 18. This is important with...
European markets seen opening slightly higher Speech from BoE Governor Bailey FOMC meeting on Wednesday According to the...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher. Nikkei gains 0.6% while Kospi addes 0.1%. Traders from China and Australia were off for holidays DAX futures...
In this webinar we will discuss: High potential US stocks “Strange” reaction to surging US inflation Sentiment on indices Preview...
European stock indices add gains US dollar stronger against its peers Better-than-expected University of Michigan report for June European...
Peloton Interactive (PTON.US) soars over 5% despite the announcement that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Peloton investors. The lawsuit...
EURUSD has been trading lower since the beginning of the day. The US dollar continues to recover against major currencies. In theory, the greenback might...
US inflation data for May showed another acceleration and now investors are eager to hear whether Fed's narrative has changed. US central bank will...
