USDCAD - recommendation from Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Yellen says Fed rate hike a ‘plus’ US stocks little changed at the beginning of the week Jeff Bezos to travel to space after stepping...
El Salvador president plans to make Bitcoin as legal tender Yellen comments weigh on cryptocurrencies China steps up crackdown on Bitcoin Last...
Major European indices trade flat DE30 bounces off 23.6% retracement BMW to expand EV charging network in China by 20% this year Major...
Today's Asian stock market session was mixed and no common direction could be spotted across indices from the region. Japanese Nikkei (JAP225) managed...
European markets seen opening slightly lower German factory orders missed estimates in April BoC and ECB rate decision, US CPI later...
Stock markets in Asia traded mixed. Indices from Japan and South Korea gained while equities from Australia and China dropped DAX futures...
NFP report for May below expectations Stock indices move up, DE30 at record highs The US dollar lower against its peers Commodities...
NFP data was released today and now investors will focus on another key reading from the US - CPI inflation for May. Price growth is expected to accelerate...
DE30 continues to move higher as major equity benchmarks from the Old Continent are finishing the last trading day of the week higher. The German index...
DocuSign (DOCU.US), a company providing electronic signature and agreement cloud, is surging more than 15% after strong earnings beat and bullish forecast....
US stock markets open higher on Friday Major US indices near record highs again Non-farm payrolls below expectations US stock...
Key report of the day and the week - NFP report for May - has been released. While market consensus was pointing to an addition of 660k in May, yesterday's...
Key US data release of the week - NFP report for May - will be released at 1:30 pm BST. Market expects the report to show an addition of 660k jobs. However,...
European indices trade slightly lower DE30 pulled back after failed test of 15,680 pts area Stock markets in Europe trade slightly...
WTI (OIL.WTI) is recovering from a recent short-term correction and climbs back above the $69 per barrel. Oil, as well as other commodities, pulled back...
European markets seen opening flat Jobs data from the United States and Canada Powell and Lagarde to speak during BIS climate conference Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.36%, Dow Jones dropped 0.07% while Nasdaq moved 1.03% lower. Russell 2000...
