BREAKING: ISM Manufacturing above expectations as the economy continues its recovery
ISM Manufacturing from the United States for the month of May has just been released. The data came in above expectations as the headline index rose from...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX.US), operating as Boston Scientific, is a manufacturer of interventional medical devices used in medical specialties,...
Stocks open higher after a long weekend Major US stock indices near all-time highs Citi upgraded Nio to “buy” after...
Oil: Oil price broke above recent local highs, reaching highest levels since 2018 The OPEC + meeting itself is unlikely to bring any changes, the...
DE30 hit new ATH Solid macroeconomic data from Germany Daimler (DAI.DE) and Nokia (NOKIA.FI) reached a patent licensing deal European...
The first session of the month brings good moods on the stock market. One hour after starting trading in Europe, the German DAX stock index rose by 1%....
On Tuesday morning, crude oil prices rose by more than 1.5% and OIL.WTI reached the highest levels this year. OIL lags slightly behind, but is also close...
European markets expected to open mixed Final PMIs from Europe and the United States Canadian GDP figures and US ISM Manufacturing PMI US and...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed today. Nikkei fell 0.11%, S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.04% and Kospi rose 0.53%. Indices from China struggled to find common direction DAX...
European stock markets finish the day lower US and UK markets closed for a holiday USD dips against major currencies European...
GBPUSD jumped towards key resistance area as the US dollar suddenly sank against major currencies in the afternoon European time. As some pointed...
Today's session is relatively quiet due to public holidays (Memorial Day). EUR/USD pair has been trading in a consolidation zone for more than 14...
Oil traders look forward to tomorrow’s OPEC+ meeting which might lead to some key decisions on oil output. Let us remind that the OPEC+ has recently...
As traders from the United States are currently enjoying a long weekend due to Memorial Day, US stock exchanges remain closed. As a result, one cannot...
Bitcoin miners pull out of China under Beijing crackdown Open interest remains low Short term holders continue to sell crypto The past week...
Ripple (XRP) is one of the strongest cryptocurrencies of today, gaining over 11%, which is twice as much compared to other major cryptocurrencies such...
European indices trade mixed UK and US markets are closed for a holiday Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) fell 2% after FED remarks European indices launched...
At the end of last week, one could observe a local correction in the crude oil market. Nevertheless, looking at the H1 interval, the sell-off slowed down...
