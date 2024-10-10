Stock of the week - NVIDIA (27.05.2021)
NVIDIA (NVDA.US), one of the largest manufacturers of graphics cards in the world, released its fiscal first-quarter results after Wednesday’s market...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
The recent strong sell-off in the cryptocurrency market is slowly becoming a thing of the past. Bitcoin, which last week dropped below $30,000. USD, today...
The bulls started a counter-movement after the initial decline and managed to recover some intraday losses. M15 chart On Thursday, the DE30 continues...
European indices trade mixed DE30 broke below major support Bayer (BAYN.DE) stock fell 5% after an unfavourable court ruling DAX fell even...
Gold price bounced off the upper limit of the ascending channel yesterday, however recent comments from FED officials helped buyers halt declines. Fed’s...
GDP figures from the US US core durable goods, and US weekly jobless claims European stock markets are seen opening slightly below...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 rose 0.19%, Dow Jones added 0.03% and Nasdaq gained 0.59%. Russell 2000 surged 1.89% Stocks...
European stocks flat or slightly lower US markets advance, small caps outperform US dollar recovers against most major currencies NZD...
Zscaler Inc (ZS.US), a cloud-based security provider, soared 12% after strong earnings beat and upbeat outlook. The company’s third-quarter earnings...
The main currency pair has been recently moving sideways. Despite breaking above resistance area at 1.2240, which coincides with February’s highs,...
GameStop (GME.US) and AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) seem to be retail traders’ favourites again as meme stock mania was surprisingly renewed. Both stocks...
A weekly report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released at 3:30 pm BST. Following a build-up presented by last week’s data,...
US markets open higher on Wednesday US 10Y Treasury yield at 1.56%, tech stocks move higher Amazon will buy MGM Studios for $8.45...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German DAX (DE30). Looking at the D1 interval, we can see that the buyers managed to reach fresh...
On monday, data by Statistics New Zealand revealed that the country’s retail sales did relatively well in the first quarter, therefore, NZD was the...
Gold has been trading in a strong upward trend recently and during today's session price broke above $1900 an ounce, a level not seen since early January...
European indices trade slightly higher ECB's Panetta sees no need for reducing bond-buying from next month M&S's (MKS.UK) annual profit...
Central Bankers speeches EIA Crude Oil stockpiles report Economic calendar for Wednesday is almost empty. MBA Mortgage Applications data...
