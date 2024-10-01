US NATGAS may be expensive next year, but winters in Europe will be cheaper
October and November are typically the most volatile months for natural gas prices. 2024 is no different. It is when investors shift their focus from the...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Austen Goolsbee, chair of the US Chicago Federal Reserve, was very dovish yesterday, confirming Powell's stance from the last meeting. Here are Goolsbee...
German DAX breaks new ATH Fashion leads growth in Europe DHL on the wave of the management statement General market situation: Monday's...
The latest economic data from Japan presents a mixed picture, with manufacturing PMI contracting further while services PMI expands. This economic divergence,...
Today 'stimulus' measures announced by PBoC on conference in Beijing are improving sentiments around cyclical-driven assets such as container shipping...
Based on China's Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI Index), the CHN.cash contract is gaining nearly 4.4% today supported by comments from a press...
The German IFO Institute released its latest set of sentiment indices today at 9:00 AM BST. Data for August was expected to show a drop in the headline...
Today's session will be dominated by German economic sentiment data, several central bank speeches, and key U.S. housing market indicators. Investors...
Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday, led by Chinese markets, following Beijing's announcement of broad monetary stimulus and property market support...
The first session of the week on the European stock market brought gains for most indices. The German DAX ended the session 0.58% higher, the French...
Barclays is reinforcing bullish sentiment on Tesla (TSLA.US) stock in Monday trading after the bank said Tesla will report deliveries of 470,000 units...
Bitcoin still below upper limit of uptrend channel; upward reaction to US PMI erased Sentiment around most altcoins is mixed, but Bitcoin's dominance...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on EURJPY at the following...
NATGAS prices rose 3% today, although later the increase was slightly reduced. The strong gains continue in the face of the risk of another hurricane in...
United States, PMI Data for September: S&P Global Services PMI: Actual: 55.4. 55.3 (forecast) vs 55.7 (previous) S&P Global...
Central banks seem to have got things round the wrong way. The Eurozone economy is faltering, as today’s PMI data for September highlights, yet it’s...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Monday's session Deutsche Bank revises rating on BNY Mellon Intel (INTC.US) gains 3% after...
Germany's DAX remains in the zone of record highs UniCredit's acquisition of Commerzbank in focus Change of recommendation for Zalando...
The latest economic data from Germany and the Eurozone has painted a gloomy picture, with manufacturing and composite PMIs in contraction territory. This...
UK PMI data came in lower than expected but remain in expansionary territory (above 50 points). Following the news, the GBP is appreciating against both...