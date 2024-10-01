DE40: DAX slightly rebounds after yesterday's post-election decline
DAX rebounds after yesterday's discounts Lagarde's speech at ECB set to keep interest rates on hold Siemens Energy plans to...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Sometimes there are data releases that the market does not know what to do with. This is the case with the latest UK labour market report. The unemployment...
Precious metals are taking a hit today - gold drops 0.3%, silver and palladium plunge 2% and platinum declines 1.2%. The move is somewhat puzzling - there...
European indices set for higher open GBP drops after mixed jobs data Second-tier data from Canada, API oil report Number of ECB members scheduled...
UK jobs report for April, as well as monthly employment change data for May, was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a small drop...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, after recovering losses from the beginning of the session. S&P 500 gained 0.26%, Dow...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading slightly lower, but has since recovered from declines. S&P 500 trades 0.2% higher, Nasdaq gains...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on USDJPY with following levels: Entry...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) is trading over 1% higher today, although the opening was slightly negative. A 10-to-1 stock split occurred on Nvidia shares after Friday's...
Brent (OIL) has been clearly gaining since the beginning of this week, continuing the rebound that occurred after the sell-off at the beginning of last...
Bitcoin opens the new nearly $70,000, but until now significant inflows into ETFs failed to push the price near the ATH. Bitcoin's 15-day average volatility...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
Euro is the worst performing G10 currency today, with EURUSD dropping to the lowest level in a month. The main currency pair is down 0.3% today, dropping...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 tries to bounce off the 19,000 pts area KKR, CrowdStrike and GoDaddy to join S&P 500 index Perion Networks...
Better performance of far-right parties in European Election adds to market uncertainty. DAX loses after election results. Energy...
The results of European Parliament elections came as a surprise to many, especially the very good showing of far-right parties in France and Germany. While...
Japan's Nikkei 225 (JAP225) index gained almost 1.00% in the first part of the day today to around 39,000 points following the publication of Q1 2024...
09:30 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Sentix Investor Confidence for Jun: actual 0.3; forecast -1.5; previous -3.6; The sentix index...
Today, the macroeconomic calendar has no significant events planned that could impact global financial markets. However, in the coming days, we will see...