Chart of the day: EURUSD (21.05.2021)
EURUSD sharply retreated on May 19th, however buyers quickly regained control. The demand appeared at the support level at 1.2175 and yesterday's session...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
European markets seen opening flat PMIs from Europe and the United States Canadian retail sales expected to show a drop European stock markets...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 rose 0.55%, Dow Jones gained 1.06% and Nasdaq closed 1.77% higher. Russell 2000 advanced...
Europe’s major markets finished session higher Upbeat US claims report Tech stocks rebound European indices finished today's session...
Kohl’s (KSS.US) stock plunged more than 10.0%, despite the fact that the retailer posted better than expected quarterly figures. Kohl’s earned...
US100 breaks above two important points of resistance - the downward trendline and 13,333 pts level, which was acting as significant resistance...
Today's report from the Labor Department showed that initial jobless claims decreased to 444k in the week ended May 15th, from a total of 478k the...
Weekly jobless claims dropped to a new pandemic low Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) confirmed upcoming test flight of VSS Unity on Saturday Kohl’s...
Oil: Significant progress regarding a potential US-Iran nuclear deal is putting downward pressure on the crude oil market The potential increase...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.444 million in the week ended May 15th, compared to 0.473 million rise reported in...
Talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna continue. Parties are said to be closing in on an agreement that will see sanctions on Iran lifted,...
The German benchmark index broke through the lower limit of the rising wedge for the third time in May, but the support at 15,090 points prevented a sharper...
SEB issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.2173 Target:1.2000 Stop:...
European indices trade mixed DE30 pulls back from 15,210 pts area Suedzucker drops after 2022 fiscal forecasts European stock...
Gold has been enjoying an uptrend recently. Precious metal jumped from $1,680 at the end of March to $1,890 yesterday, thanks to US dollar weakness. Taking...
European markets expected to open higher US jobless claims due at 1:30 pm BST ECB President and BoC Chairman scheduled to speak Global...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower but off daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.29%, Dow Jones declined 0.48% and Nasdaq closed 0.03%...
Rising inflation in Europe Wall Street retreats for 3rd session The Fed may start talking about a tightening of QE in the upcoming meetings Cryptocurrency...
Highly anticipated FOMC minutes release turned out to be a non-event as it did not provided any direct mentions of tapering except this statement: "A...
