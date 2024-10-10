Crypto-exposed stocks under heavy pressure
Today's slaughter in the cryptocurrency market has obviously translated into stocks of technology companies with a wide exposure to digital assets....
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 1.32 million barrels in the week ended May 14th, following an 0.427 million decrease in the previous week...
The price of gold has risen dynamically within the last 2 hours, strengthening by more than 2% from the daily low. Demand is clearly strong in the precious...
Cryptocurrency sell-off put pressure on Tech-stocks FOMC minutes in the spotlight Target (TGT.US) earnings crushed estimates US indices...
Yesterday morning, the UK employment report was released. The GBP remains strong since then and should return to its 3-year highs against the dollar at...
The annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 3.40 % in April from 2.2% in March and above market expectations of 3.2%. Still, it is the steepest...
The main event of the day is a release of FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm BST. Fed Chair Powell said during the post-meeting press conference that QE...
Equity market indices as well as commodities extend downward move today. Major indices from Europe trade over 1% lower on the day with DE30 dropping almost...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 drops below 50% retracement but recovers later on New car registrations in Europe jumped...
Silver has been enjoying an uptrend since the beginning of April. However, buyers failed to push the price above resistance at $28.70 yesterday and a downward...
European markets seen opening lower FOMC minutes due at 7:00 pm BST Cisco Systems, Lowe's and Target to report earnings Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.85%, Dow Jones declined 0.78%, Nasdaq moved 0.56% lower and Russell 2000...
Weak data from the US housing market Better than expected earnings from major US retailers Oil price swings widely on news regarding Iran nuclear...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell more than 1.0% in premarket after Michael Burry, the hedge fund investor made famous by Christian Bale's portrayal in "The...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Weak data from US housing market Walmart (WMT.US) stock rose 3% on results beat and guidance upgrade US indices launched today's session...
AT&T (T.US) announced on Monday that it will merge its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery (DISCA.US). Merger will create a massive media company that...
