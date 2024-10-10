💲 Inflation is here, LIVE 7:30 ⏰
In this webinar we will discuss: Why inflation is the worst news this year yet? Is higher inflation good or bad for stocks? Why Gold has cracked...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
The dollar weakened against other major currencies on Friday Good moods in the stock market DE30 is approaching its historic highs European...
Aurora Cannabis (ACB.US) stock plunged more than 6.0% after the company reported lower than expected Q3 figures. Cannabis producers lost 85 Canadian cents...
Stock markets dropped this week as inflation concerns began to mount following US CPI data. However, investors were quick to shrug off these concerns in...
Consumer confidence in the US deteriorated in May Inflation expectations rose sharply Fears related to inflation are rising very fast in the...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment fell from 88.3 pts in April to 82.8. pts in May against expected 90.3 pts. Consumer Expectations...
US retail sales below expectations Rebound in US stocks continues Walt Disney (DIS.US) shares fell after mixed quarterly figures US indices...
US retail sales data for April was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major moves...
European markets continue recovery DE30 trades near 15,300 pts Volkswagen's deliveries jumped 75.2% in April European...
This week’s inflation data in the US was concerning. The Fed maintains it’s all “transitory” but they must be concerned too. Unlike...
Wheat took a hit yesterday along with other agricultural commodities. While there was some negative news for corn (risk of China cancelling orders), there...
European markets seen opening higher US retails sales data at 1:30 pm BST ECB minutes, speech from Fed hawk Kaplan US indices...
US indices managed to snap a losing streak and finish yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.22%, Dow Jones jumped 1.29%, Nasdaq added...
Weekly Jobless Claims drop to 14-month low US PPI recorded highest increase since 2010 Tesla (TSLA.US) will no longer accept Bitcoin for vehicle...
Bumble (BMBL.US) stock fell more than 14% despite the fact that the company recently posted better than expected quarterly figures. The dating service...
The head of the Bank of Canada, Macklem, stressed that the QE program increases inequality in society by pumping primarily asset prices. In his opinion,...
Yesterday's WASDE report was not as negative for the grains as one might expect. The USDA lowered its corn production projections in Brazil and increased...
After yesterday's jump in US consumer prices, market attention focused today on PPI inflation data. Before today's publication, many investors...
US Producer Prices above expectations Tesla (TSLA.US) will no longer accept Bitcoin for vehicle purchases Alibaba (BABA.US) shares dropped 3% following...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
