Economic calendar: Focus on US inflation data
European markets seen opening more or less flat US CPI reading in the spotlight European and US index futures moved lower during...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
US indices deepened declines yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.87%, Dow Jones moved 1.36% lower, Russell 2000 declined 0.26% and Nasdaq finished 0.09%...
European equities deeply in the red US tech stocks managed to erase early losses S&P 500 hit one month low amid inflation concerns European...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell more than 7.0% in premarket after disturbing news from China emerged. According to China's Passenger Car Association, Tesla...
Square Inc (SQ: US) is an American fintech that offers financial management and development solutions for companies of any sector and size. One of the...
Investors in the US are affected by today's worse mood, which we could see in Europe. The main US stock indices launched today’s session with...
Tech stocks under pressure. Nasdaq fell more than 2% Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock fell sharply following Q1 results Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US)...
We are currently seeing a significant divergence between EURUSD and TNOTE. Interestingly, a similar divergence took place at the end of April and closed...
Copper Copper price reached fresh record highs US dollar is one of the key factors for copper. Higher yields lead to USD strengthening...
European markets sink DE30 drops below 15,100 pts Thyssenkrupp not sure when dividends will return European stocks are plunging...
Markets started this week in upbeat moods after the Fed openly cheered weaker NFP report last Friday. The bullish momentum has faded since then as investors...
Japanese stock market index - Nikkei 225 (JAP225) - was the worst performing major index during today's Asian session. Nikkei finished today's...
European markets expected to open lower after US tech sell-off German ZEW index seen little change in May Palantir to report earnings...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower as tech sector slumped. S&P 500 dropped 1.04%, Dow Jones declined 0.10%, Nasdaq slumped 2.55%...
UK eases COVID-19 related restrictions Dow Jones hits new ATH, but S&P and Nasdaq under pressure Pound rallies over $1.40 European indices...
The US tech index Nasdaq (US100) has a clear problem with the continuation of the uptrend. Looking at the H4 interval, the zone at 14,050 points,...
Intel (INTC.US) stock fell more than 2% after Atlantic Equities cut rating on the microprocessor giant to Underweight from neutral. Analysts from...
Housing expenses are the largest component of the CPI, with a total weight of 42% in the index. This component has two sub-components: shelter and other...
After the disappointing results of the NFP report released on Friday, the US dollar has been losing strength once again. Since then, all fx majors have...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
