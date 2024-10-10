📉Copper erases early gains❗
On Monday, the price of copper again reached new historic highs. Today one had to pay more than $ 10,700 for a ton of this metal! It is worth noting that...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Dow Jones extend records BioNTech (BNTX.US) stock rose sharply on upbeat earnings Marriott (MAR.US) shares fell 1% after mixed quarterly figures US...
Ethereum break above $4000 Bitcoin Taproot upgrade faces difficulties Bitcoin registered another flat week, while many altcoins keep climbing...
Wall Street earnings season for the Q1 2021 is slowly coming to an end. Majority of large US companies have already released their financial results for...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pares early gains Deutsche Bank sued by Malaysian authorities European stock markets launched...
Oil launched a new week higher following a cyberattack in the United States on Friday. As a result of the attack, Colonial Pipeline was forced to shut...
European markets expected to open higher Oil trades higher after fuel pipeline shutdown Pro-independence parties win Scotish elections European...
Stocks in Asia traded higher today. Nikkei gained 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 added 1.2% and Kospi rallied over 1.7%. Indices from China decline DAX...
In this webinar we will discuss: Why the Fed is happy with weaker data? Why markets ignored Yellen remarks about higher rates? Can indices, Gold...
The NFP report turned to be a huge disappointment Stock markets continue their upward rally Weaker dollar, EURUSD above 1.2150 The Friday session...
Nikola (NKLA.US) stock rose more than 11% after the electric truck maker posted better than expected quarterly results. Company reported a loss of 14 cents...
Remarks from Janet Yellen on interest rates sent stock markets lower at the beginning of the week. While most major US indices managed to recover...
EURUSD pair managed to break above the major resistance at 1.2150, which is the highest level since late February. Pair extended yesterday gains...
US job growth unexpectedly slowed in April. Today's NFP report showed that the US economy added only 266K jobs last month, well below analysts’...
Disappointing data from the labour market US Treasury yields fall sharply Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock under pressure following Q1 figures US...
The US NFP report for April turned out to be a massive disappointment. Markets expected addition of around 1 million jobs while the actual reading showed...
The US economy unexpectedly added only 266k jobs in April, compared to a 916k increase in March and well below market expectations of 978k. The...
US index futures trade higher ahead of the NFP release scheduled for 1:30 pm BST. Interestingly, Fed warned in its semiannual report about elevated high...
