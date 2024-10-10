Chief Economist’s note: Fed warns… themselves.
Market attention this week was drawn by Janet Yellen when she hinted at possible interest rate hikes, only to be denied by the chorus of the FOMC speakers....
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
Stocks in Europe trade higher ahead of NFP release DE30 tests 15,350 pts resistance Adidas surges after earnings European...
After three weeks of struggle, gold has managed to deliver a strong upward move yesterday and jump above the $1,800 mark. Upward move is being continued...
European markets seen opening higher Jobs data from the United States and Canada ECB President Lagarde to speak at 11:00 am BST European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.82%, Dow Jones added 0.93%, Nasdaq moved 0.37% higher while Russell 2000...
BoE will slow the pace of its bond-buying US weekly jobless claims drop below 500k Gold price above $1800/oz European indices finished todays’...
Kellogg (K.US) stock surges more than 8% after the leading worldwide manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereals posted upbeat quarterly figures....
The USCAD pair fell sharply during today's session below 1.22 which is the lowest level since September 2017 ahead of tomorrow’s labor market...
Gold price finally managed to break above major resistance at $1,800/oz and reached the highest level since February, as Treasury yields dropped below...
Number of initial jobless claims dropped below 500k Continuing claims increased unexpectedly After yesterday's ADP report today investors’...
Weekly jobless claims fall to a pandemic low of 498k Dow Jones up for 4th day Moderna (MRNA.US) stock plunged 9% after Biden commits to waiving...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.498 million in the week ended May 1st, compared to the 0.553 million rise reported in the...
The silver market is gaining more and more attention as the price of gold rose back to around $ 1,800 an ounce. Interestingly, precious metals gained,...
While Pfizer is often given credit for developing the first coronavirus vaccine, one should not forget that it was developed together with BioNTech (BNTX.US)....
The DE30 failed to break above the crucial resistance area at 15,280 points on Thursday despite strong momentum. M15 chart The DE30 was able to recover...
The Bank of England decided to take a wait-and-see approach during its May monetary policy meeting. BOE left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a...
Another strong NFP report expected Lower ADP, higher ISM employment subindex, drop in jobless claims EURUSD bounce off a key support,...
European markets erase morning bounce DE30 reaches daily low at around 15,105 pts Munich Re and Volkswagen boosted full-year guidance European...
Brent (OIL) reached the highest level since March 15, 2021 yesterday and tested $70.00 area. DoE Report released yesterday confirmed a massive drop in...
