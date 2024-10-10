Economic calendar: Decisions from 3 central banks
European markets seen opening flat Decisions from 3 central banks Elections in Scotland European stock markets are seen opening...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.07%, Dow Jones added 0.29%, Nasdaq dropped 0.37% and Russell 2000 moved 0.31%...
European equities rebound on Wednesday US30 hit new record high US crude stocks post sharpest fall since January European indices finished...
Peloton (PTON.US) shares fell more than 13% after the company decided to voluntarily recall two treadmill machines for safety reasons. Reports of several...
US private payrolls increased by the most in seven months in April but came on below analysts' estimates, according to a report Wednesday from payroll...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.99 million barrels in the week ended April 30th, following an 0.09 million increase in the previous week...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US decreased to 62.7 in April from all-time high of 63.7 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations...
ADP report below expectations US indices rebound on Wednesday General Motors (GM.US) earnings crushed expectations US indices started today's...
ADP report on change in US employment in April was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 800k jobs following a 517k increase...
We are happy to introduce the new HOT section to the MarketWatch menu in the XTB trading platforms. This section presents the markets that attract the...
During asian session, New Zealand's dollar rose against all its group-of-10 peers on a solid job report. However, the data is from January to March....
European markets try to recover from yesterday's declines DE30 climbs back above 15,000 pts Daimler and Delivery Hero drop after...
EURUSD dropped below 1.20 amid an increase in US yields. However, it should also be noted that volatility on the US bond market has been relatively limited...
US indices took a hit yesterday after Treasury Secretary Yellen said that interest rates may have to increase in order not to overheat the economy. US100...
European stock markets seen opening higher ADP report for April expected to show 810k increase in employment PayPal, Uber and General...
US indices dropped yesterday following hawkish comments from US Treasury Secretary Yellen. S&P 500 dropped 0.67%, Nasdaq slumped 1.88% and Russell...
Stocks plunged rapidly on Tuesday Yellen suggests a rate hike Gold prices fell sharply as bond yields increase Tuesday's session saw...
U.S. Steel Corp (X.US) despite broad market sell-off, shares of steel producer surged more than 6% after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform...
Over the last two hours, the US bond yields rebounded from around 1.56% to nearly 1.60% (thus the prices of these bonds fell). The increase in bond yields...
