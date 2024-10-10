MACRO: US factory orders rebound in March. Yellen's rates comments
US factory orders rose in March, however failed to beat expectations Yellen said interest rates may need to rise to stop economy from overheating New...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
During today's session, we can observe a sharp decline in the stock market, led by US tech companies, despite the fact that no information has appeared...
New orders for US manufactured goods rose by 1.1% from a month earlier in March, compared with market expectations of a 1.3% increase. New orders...
Tech stocks under pressure US trade gap reached record high Pfizer (PFE.US) posted upbeat quarterly figures US indices launched today’s...
Labor Day is celebrated on different days around the world, but in many cases it falls on the beginning of May. Consequently, markets may behave restlessly...
Oil OPEC+ did not change its recommendation for oil production during the next 3 months Goldman Sachs expects Brent price to reach $80...
The Chinese electric vehicle company NIO (NIO: US) recently published its results for the first fiscal quarter of 2021 and it continues to show impressive...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 among Europe's top laggards Infineon, Vonovia and HelloFresh reported results European...
AUDNZD is continuing an upward move launched after a test of the 1.0725 area last week. A mix of support can be found in that area - 200-session moving...
European markets seen opening flat US factory orders data due at 3:00 pm BST Pfizer to report earnings before session open European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Dow Jones gained 0.70%, S&P 500 added 0.27%, Russell 2000 moved 0.49% higher while Nasdaq...
The ISM report was the most anticipated data release today and it brought the mix that is not exactly ideal. The headline number slowed from 64.7 in...
Once again a small correction attempt was quickly used for dip-buying on Wall Street as a lack of immediate risks proves to be enough to prop indices higher. Solid...
Today's session marks the new trading week but also the new month. During the month of April the U.S dollar (USD) recorded the worst performance throughout...
Corn, +2.5% today, has just opened another week with a bullish gap extending the rally to more than 120% from August 2020 lows. How far may it go? We can...
German blue chip index was one of the weakest in April and excluding dividends it was actually slightly negative – in sharp contrast to 5%+ gains...
The first week of May starts with holidays in China and Japan that will extend to Wednesday and Thursday respectively. However, we’ll have important...
Friday brought a small correction on Wall Street with S&P500 (US500) down 0.72%, Nasdaq100 (US100) down 0.78% and Russell2000 (US2000) down 1.26%....
The US currency strengthened on Friday A pullback in the stock market Gold and silver fell slightly During today's Forex session we could...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
