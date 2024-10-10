AUDUSD drops to fresh weekly lows
AUDUSD pair was trading in a relatively tight range around 0.7770 during the European session, however bears became active during the American trading...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Chevron (CVX.US) stock fell nearly 3% after one of the major oil companies posted mixed quarterly figures. Chevron earned 90 cents per share which came...
Personal income jumped 21.1 % MoM in March, rebounding from a revised 7% drop in the previous month and above analysts’ expectations of a 20.3 %...
Earnings release from US mega cap companies turned out to be positive surprises as solid momentum continued into 2021. While earnings season is still on...
Palladium price continues to move upward, partially due to mounting supply disruptions, after Russian mining giant and the world's largest palladium...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 88.3 in April from a preliminary of 86.5 and compared with...
US PCE Price Index rises for 4th month Twitter (TWTR.US) stock fell sharply due to slow user growth and poor guidance Amazon (AMZN.US) posted record...
The core PCE price index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 0.4% over a month earlier in March 2021, after a 0.1%...
All the 5 US mega-caps released reports this week and the reports were great. Accidentally all these companies are seen as growth/tech ones (making up...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 tested 15,250 pts price zone MTU Aero and Wacker Chemie reported Q1 earnings Majority...
While resurgence of virus cases in India is raising some concerns over the outlook for global recovery, most of the developed world is making significant...
European stock markets expected to open flat or slightly higher GDP reports from Spain, Germany and Canada US PCE data for March...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. Dow Jones gained 0.71%, S&P 500 added 0.68% and Nasdaq moved 0.22% higher. Russell...
German inflation accelerates more than expected Strong GDP figures from the US Twitter (TWTR.US) and Amazon (AMZN.US) are expected to report earnings...
Earnings season is in full swing and today after the market closes another set of major US companies will publish their quarterly figures with Amazon and...
US Q1 GDP below forecasts Weekly jobless claims drop to a new post-pandemic low The US economy grew by an annualized 6.4% in the first quarter,...
Don’t forget! XTB’s Investing Day 2021 is live today at 5:00 pm (BST). Join market experts Chris Capre, Kym Watson and Chris Lori for 3 hours...
The real estate market is theoretically doing very well in the United States. Wood prices are reaching record and abstract levels. Powell also referred...
After the release of the US GDP data, we see a continuation of gold sell-off, even when little is happening on EURUSD. Nevertheless, the data on inflation...
