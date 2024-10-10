US OPEN: Tech stocks lead S&P 500, Nasdaq to new record highs
S&P and Nasdaq hit new highs GDP data slightly below forecasts Ford Motor (F.US) stock under pressure despite upbeat quarterly figures Facebook...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Long-awaited US GDP report for Q1 2021 was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Data showed that the US economy grew at an annualized 6.4% QoQ from...
German CPI inflation reading for April was released at 1:00 pm BST. Market expected headline year-over-year price growth to accelerate from 1.7% in March...
The DE30 is weakening and continues to search for a clear direction. D1 chart The DE30 loses 0.47% on Thursday, showing another sign of weakness...
Nickel is one of the best performing industrial metals as of late. Fed's reluctance to signal any actions yesterday in spite of mounting inflationary...
MicroVision (MVIS.US) is one of the hottest US stocks recently. Share price rallied from $10.30 on April 20 to high of almost $28.00 at the beginning of...
European markets trade mostly higher on Thursday DE30 pulls back from 15,360 pts area BASF drops after Q1 earnings release Majority...
We have pointed to a key support for GOLD in our "Top three charts of the week" analysis yesterday. Buyers managed to defend the zone at $1,763...
European markets seen opening slightly higher US Q1 GDP data due at 1:30 pm BST Amazon and Twitter to report earnings after close Stocks...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 closed 0.08% lower, Dow Jones dropped 0.48% and Nasdaq declined 0.28%. Russell 2000...
FED left monetary policy unchanged Oil price highest since mid-March President Biden's first address to Congress European bourses finished...
No surprise, of course, but it's worth admitting that Powell has something to say about inflation and interest rate hikes. Powell emphasizes that high...
The Federal Reserve left fed funds rate at 0-0.25% and bond-buying at a $120 billion monthly pace. Fed noticed that amid progress on vaccinations...
Yesterday grain market reach new highs. The price of corn rose to 680 cents a bushel, soybeans 1570 cents, wheat recorded the largest increases, which...
The publication of quarterly results of another two major technology companies will take place today after the market closes. Facebook (FB.US) shares rose...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 0.09 million barrels in the week ended April 23th, following an 0.594 million increase in the previous week...
Federal Reserve decision in the spotlight President Biden first address to Congress Spotify (SPOT.US) stock plunged 8% after soft Q1 results US...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100).Looking at the H4 time frame, one can see that the upward move...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
