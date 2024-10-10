Ichimoku patterns : JAP225
On Tuesday 20th april, Topix dropped by 1,2% and NIKKEI (JAP225) tumbled by 2%, but the BoJ did not intervene - this was the first time since 2016 that...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
When? The FOMC meeting concludes with the decision released today in the evening at 7pm BST (8pm CET). This is intra-quarter meeting which means that...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 trades near 15,310 pts resistance Deutsche Bank reports highest Q1 profit in 7 years European...
USD strengthened against major peers on Wednesday morning, triggering a downward move on EURUSD. The main currency pair has once again tested the key support...
Precious metals are trading lower today with silver being top laggard. Price of silver drops over 1% today as USD strengthens all across the board. Precious...
European stock markets are seen opening slightly higher FOMC decision in the evening Biden to address Congress European stock...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.02%, Dow Jones added 0.01%, Russell finished 0.14% higher and Nasdaq dropped...
European equities mostly down on Tuesday US consumer confidence jumps to 14-month Alphabet (GOOGL.US) and Microsoft (MSFT.US) due to report after...
Eli Lilly (LLY.US) stock fell nearly 4% after the drugmaker posted disappointing quarterly figures. Company earned $1.87 per share which came well below...
Consumer confidence rose sharply in April, hitting the highest level since the pandemic began as the rapid pace of vaccinations and another round of financial...
The AUDUSD currency pair has been in an uptrend for over a year. While there are still no signs of a change in the trend in the daily interval, the dynamics...
One of the most underrated stocks on the market today is Spotify (SPOT.US), the music streaming and recently podcast company. Since its founding, Spotify...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 121.7 in April, from the previous month's 109.7 and compared to market expectations...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US), the parent company of Google, will publish its financial results for the past quarter after the end of today’s Wall Street session....
US stock futures trade at record highs Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell 2% despite upbeat quarterly earnings Alphabet (GOOGL.US) and Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
Oil OPEC+ technical committee boosted demand forecast for 2021 Demand recovery this year is expected to reach 6 million barrels per day,...
European markets trade slightly lower DE30 fails to break above 15,310 pts once again Volkswagen to halt part of production in Mexico Stock...
Rally on the copper market continues. Industrial metal jumped over 110% off March 2020 lows and has broken above the $9,800 mark today. Copper is trading...
European markets seen opening slightly higher CB consumer confidence index for April Avalanche of earnings reports from major US...
