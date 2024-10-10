US OPEN: Wall Street higher after upbeat PMI data
Upbeat PMI figures Biden will seek to raise taxes on richest Americans Kimberly-Clark (KMB.US) stock sinks after weak Q1 figures Positive moods...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
US Manufacturing PMI (flash) increased to 60.6 in April from 59.1 in March, above analysts’ expectations of 60.5. The reading pointed to...
Most European indices are in retreat. On the other hand, contracts on Wall Street are slightly gaining compared to yesterday, when at the end of the session...
One can see the potential head to shoulders formation forming in the weekly AUDUSD chart. The current doji candle shows a lot of uncertainty about the...
European markets trade lower DE30 fails to break above 15,310 pts resistance zone Daimler sees higher adjusted ROS in Mercedes-Benz...
GBPJPY has been trading under pressure this week. The pair dipped below the lower limit of the Overbalance structure at 150.00 yesterday. However, British...
Flash PMI releases for April from Europe and the United States are key points in today's economic calendar. Releases from France and Germany released...
European markets seen opening lower US capital gains tax increase reports weight on sentiment Flash PMIs for April from Europe and...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.92%, Dow Jones and Nasdaq moved 0.94% lower each while Russell 2000 dropped...
ECB left monetary policy unchanged Biden's wants to double capital gains tax Mixed data from the US The European Central Bank did not surprise...
Joe Biden intends to propose a nearly 2-fold increase in taxes on capital gains on profits above $ 1 million. In this case, the tax would be increased...
Biogen (BIIB.US) stock dropped more than 2% despite stronger-than-expected quarterly figures. During the first quarter, the biotech company earned...
The US labour market recovery accelerated its pace last week as the number of claims fell yet again and are edging closer to pre-pandemic levels. The...
Copper is starting to rise again after reaching multi-year highs in late February. In fact, it is only 1.3% away from the local high and just over...
Today, data on weekly exports of grains in the United States have been published. Cumulative corn exports in the 20/21 season amounted to 39.392 million...
The data on home sales in the US secondary market showed a decline to 6.01m against the previous reading at 6.24m and below analysts' expectations...
The DE30 fluctuates between gains and losses on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 is trading unchanged on Thursday from yesterday's close. On Wednesday,...
US weekly jobless claims fall unexpectedly US 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.54% Teradata (TDC.US) stock rose 27% as company expects better q1...
Lagarde answered an interesting question about whether the ECB looks at other central banks (Canada or the US). Lagarde points out that she would like...
