BREAKING: US Jobless Claims fall unexpectedly
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.547 million in the week ended April 17th, compared to 0.586 million rise reported in the...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
The ECB left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. Also no changes were made to the €1.85...
Share price of Netflix (NFLX.US) plunged more than 7% during the Wall Street session on Wednesday. Steep downward move can be ascribed to the company's...
Today's ECB decision is strongly awaited by the markets. Not only because there will be questions about whether the ECB actually accelerated the pace...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 200-hour moving average Deutsche Boerse reported better-than-expected results European...
British pound is one of the worst performing major currencies today. Taking a look at EURGBP chart at H4 interval, we can see a strong upward move that...
European markets seen opening higher ECB decision in the spotlight Intel to report earnings after Wall Street session close US...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained 0.93% each, Nasdaq added 1.19% while Russell 2000 moved 2.35%...
European stocks close higher on earnings reports Wall Street recovers early losses Palladium hits fresh record high European indices finished...
Today's BoC decision to cut its asset purchase program led to a strengthening of the Canadian currency. We observe sell-off not only on the USDCAD...
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH.US) stock surges 7% after Goldman Sachs (GS.US) upgraded its stance to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’. The...
BoC lowers bond purchases Rates left unchanged at 0.25% The Bank of Canada left its key overnight rate unchanged at 0.25% , in line with expectations...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 0.594 million barrels in the week ended April 16th, following an 5.899 million decrease in the previous week...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. Central bankers decided to scale...
WTI crude oil is losing more than 2% today and is testing the area around $ 61 a barrel. Yesterday the price was trading around $ 64 a barrel, the highest...
Rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, Canada and Japan Netflix's (NFLX.US) stock fell more than 8% due to weak subscriber growth Verizon...
The annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 2.2% in March from 1,1% in February and slightly below market expectations of 2.3%. Still, it is the steepest...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that an upward correction was launched after...
Gold once again retreats from the area of very important resistance, which is $ 1,790 per ounce. This is the zone associated with the local low from...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
