Ichimoku patterns : WHEAT
Late March, WHEAT prices made a 4 months low at 592.80 cents per bushels. However, wheat prices have started to rise, helped in particular by the increase...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
European equity indices trade a touch higher on Wednesday DE30 tests support at 15,180 pts Hugo Boss jumps after Times rumours on...
USDCAD brokke above a mid-term downward trendline yesterday in the afternoon. The pair continued to move higher until upward move was halted at the resistance...
European markets seen opening higher BoC may scale back bond purchases DOE oil inventories report at 3:30 pm BST European...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.68%, Dow Jones declined 0.75%, Nasdaq slipped 0.92% and Russell 2000 plunged...
European bourses posted biggest one-day drop since January US stocks slip for second day Dollar rebounds after touching seven-week lows European...
After the weekend, we can observe significantly worse moods in the stock market. While yesterday's sell-off was small, today’s decline is getting...
Kansas City Southern (KSU.US) stock soared 17% after the Wall Street Journal reported that Canadian National Railway (CNI.US) plans to make a $30 billion...
Yesterday's session brought a slight decline in the DAX (DE30) index, but on Tuesday the sell-off is gaining strength. During today's session,...
Contrary to yesterday, today one can observe a pullback in the GBPUSD. The currency pair hit a key resistance zone at $ 1.40, where sellers appeared. Looking...
US stocks under pressure ahead of Big Tech earnings IBM (IBM.US) posted highest revenue growth since 2018 US indices launched today’s session...
Sugar prices continue their upward movement after a slight one-day sale-off. Nevertheless, a potential bearish engulfing pattern appeared yesterday. Today,...
Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.US), a multinational company specializing in the development of graphics processing units (graphics cards) and integrated circuit...
Oil Oil gains amid US dollar weakening Potential for fuel demand recovery in the United States Global mobility data remains key...
European markets trade lower DE30 drops below 100-hour moving average and continues sell-off BMW reported preliminary Q1 results Most...
Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 pulled back from record highs yesterday. Russell 2000 (US2000) was a top laggard on Wall Street yesterday, dropping...
European markets seen opening higher GBPUSD dropped slightly after UK labour market data Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and Travelers...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.53%, Nasdaq moved almost 1% lower, Dow Jones dipped 0.36% and Russell 2000...
