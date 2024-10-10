Daily summary: Wall Street pulls back, weighed down by tech
European equities near records Bitcoin sell-off US stocks pull back from record levels European indices finished today's session little...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
US indices fell from record levels at the start of the week as the weakness in the technology sector weighed on the broader market. Companies with a strong...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock came under pressure today due to two primary factors. First is the death of two men in one of the company’s vehicles...
GameStop (GME.US) stock surged more than 8.0% after the video game retailer announced that Chief Executive Officer George Sherman will resign on July 31,...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7183 Target:0.7450 Stop:...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Today's session is again highlighted by the weakness of the US dollar against the rest of the major currencies.. While 10-year yields are falling,...
US indexes slip from record highs Coca-Cola (KO.US) posted upbeat quarterly figures CPSC agency warns on safety of Peloton (PTON.US) treadmills US...
One may observe dollar weakness during today's session, with the British pound benefiting the most (supported by the vaccine situation in the country)....
US Treasury Department may reportedly accuse several financial institutions for money laundering using cryptocurrencies Power outage in China may...
First week of the US earnings season for Q1 2021 is already behind us and now investors are readying for the second week of marathon. Unlike in the previous...
European markets turn lower after higher opening DE30 turns negative on the day BMW wants 25% of its sales in China to be EVs by...
EURUSD has delivered a strong upward move at the beginning of Monday's European trading hours and has broken above the 1.20 handle for the first time...
Gold enjoyed a strong upward move last week but has run into a resistance at 38.2% retracement of the latest downward impulse on Friday. Precious metal...
European markets seen opening higher Earnings from Coca-Cola, IBM and United Airlines Tensions between Russia and Ukraine mount Stock...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 gained around 0.2%, Kospi moved 0.3% higher and indices from China...
In this webinar we will discuss: Margin Debt signal that was always right US bond rally as a catalyst for new stocks record Coinbase mixed IPO Calendar...
European equities gain for 7th week Dow and S&P 500 hit another record highs Turkey bans crypto payments European indices ended their seventh...
Alcoa (AA.US) stock rose nearly 8.0% after the aluminum producer announced first-quarter results that topped analyst predictions. Alcoa reported a $0.79...
