MACRO: UMich sentiment rises in tandem with inflation expectations
US Consumer Sentiment rises to 1-year high Inflation expectations jumped to 9-year high The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
Moods on the global markets improved this week after US retail sales data for March showed a massive pick-up in spending. German and US indices moved to...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment rose from 84.9 pts in March to 86.5. pts in April against expected 88.9 pts. Consumer Expectations...
Major US indices hit new records US Housing Starts Highest since 2006 Morgan Stanley (MS.US) stock rose slightly on upbeat earnings US...
Gold enjoyed a strong upward move yesterday as bond yields dropped. Gains on the gold market accelerated following release of the US CPI data on April...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) will ban the use of crypto assets in payments from April 30 , according to the Official Gazette early...
European markets trade higher DE30 reaches fresh all-time high Preliminary earnings reports from Daimler, HeidelbergCement and HelloFresh European...
DE30 has been trading in a narrow, less than 150-points trading range since the beginning of the previous week. However, thanks to upbeat US data yesterday,...
Gold has delivered a strong upward move yesterday and has managed to break out of a trading range. Precious metal gained over 1.5% and pushed above the...
European markets seen opening higher UoM consumer sentiment expected to improve in April Earnings reports from Morgan Stanley and...
US indices finished yesterday's session at record highs. S&P 500 gained 1.11%, Dow Jones added 0.90%, Nasdaq jumped 1.31% and Russell 2000...
Upbeat US retails sales and jobless claims US 10-year bond yield fell to 4-week low Gold at 7-week high European indices finished today's...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock plunges more than 13% erasing its 2021 gains after a filing showed founder Richard Branson sold more than $150 million...
US retail sales soared to 9.8% MoM US initial jobless claims dropped to pandemic lows Retail sales in the US jumped 9.8% mom in March of 2021,...
Silver price jumped more than 2% to its highest in over a month, as the dollar hovered around a four-week low and US Treasury yields remained below last...
US retail sales skyrocketed in March Jobless claims fell to over 1-year low The strong start to earnings season from Wall Street banks continues Citigroup...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.576 million in the week ended April 10th, compared to 0.744 million rise reported...
Coinbase (COIN.US), the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, debuted on the Nasdaq exchange on Wednesday. Reference price has been set at $250 but strong...
The German benchmark is testing an important resistance. Will the breakout succeed this time? D1 chart The DE30 gains 0.45% on Thursday, avoiding...
