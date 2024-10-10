BREAKING: US100 breaks above 14,000 mark
Massive acceleration in the US CPI inflation showed by data release yesterday was not enough to dent stock investors' moods. Indices extended gains...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
The New Zealand dollar is the best performing major currency today. Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided to keep interest rates unchanged at today's...
European markets are expected to open higher JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo report Q1 earnings Speeches from Fed Chair Powell,...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.29%, Nasdaq added 1.05%, Dow Jones dropped 0.20% and Russell 2000 declined...
European stocks flat on mixed economic data Stronger than expected inflation rate for the US FDA pauses Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine European...
The news that the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) vaccine would be paused appeared to be beneficial for Moderna (MRNA.US) which shares gained more than...
After the US inflation data one could observe a strengthening of the dollar and about 20 pips decline of the EURUSD pair. However a moment later...
Another upside inflation surprise A surge in gasoline prices accounted for about half the gain The annual inflation rate in the US surged to...
Bond yields are clearly falling, despite inflation reading slightly above expectations, although at a very high level of 2.6% YoY. Of course, the Fed is...
AMD leads the gaming market and enters the business sector For a few years now, AMD has established itself as the leader in the microprocessor sector,...
US inflation rate above forecasts FDA recommends pausing JNJ (JNJ.US) vaccine distribution US indices launched today's session in mixed moods...
Annual inflation rate in the US rose to 2.6 in March from 1.7% in the previous month and above market expectations of 2.5%. The rate remains above...
Oil: Saudi Arabia intends to deliver crude oil almost as expected by APAC refiners in May This means a slow reversal of additional cuts from limited...
The US dollar is trading higher against most of the other major currencies in the early Tuesday afternoon. Investors are waiting for a key macro release...
Indices from Europe and US equity futures dipped shortly after 12:00 pm BST today, following a downbeat New York Times report on Johnson & Johnson...
European indices trade higher DAX tests upper limit of triangle pattern Volkswagen reach deal with IG Metall trade union European...
Release of the US CPI data for March at 1:30 pm BST is a key event of the day. Reading is expected to show headline price growth accelerating from 1.7%...
European markets seen opening higher US CPI data for March at 1:30 pm BST Number of Fed members set to speak in the afternoon European...
