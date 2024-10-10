Morning wrap (13.04.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. Dow Jones dropped 0.16%, Nasdaq declined 0.36% and Russell 2000 moved 0.43% lower. S&P 500...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
European stocks close slightly below flat line US indices struggle for traction European indices finished today's session slightly lower...
Alibaba (BABA.US) – ADR rose more than 6% after Chinese anti-trust regulators fined the e-commerce giant with a $2.8 billion fine for abusing...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7030 Target:0.7200 Stop:...
More than a third of the month is behind us. At the same time, it is the second quarter of 2021 amid the 3rd wave of the coronavirus. For some countries,...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. Company recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3745 Target:1.4400 Stop:...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: limit...
Today's session started with a relative weakness of the US dollar (USD), however, the USD is trying to recover against fx major, and even GOLD is under...
One could observe the slowdown of the upward move on the gold market last week. Looking at the actual technical situation on the M30 interval, a potential...
Powell tells CBS America is going back to work Microsoft in talks to acquire Nuance Communications (NUAN.US) US indices launched today's...
Bitcoin finally breaks above $60k as Coinbase goes public The total cryptocurrency market capitalization surpassed $2 trillion Stellar was added...
Wall Street earnings season begins this week! As usual, the beginning of the earnings marathon is marked with reports from major US banks and other financial...
European stock markets trade mostly lower DE30 attempts to break above the trading range Deutsche Post boosted full-year forecast...
Industrial metals trade under pressure today - COPPER drops 1.4%, NICKEL declines 3% while ZINC is trading over 4% lower. The move comes after comments...
European stock markets seen opening lower US earnings season begins this week Stock markets in Europe are expected to launch new...
Stocks in Asia are trading lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei drops 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 trades 0.3% lower and indices from China decline....
In this webinar we will discuss: How to look at great NFP, ISM reports Why US500 soared above 4100 Why USD declined despite solid numbers What’s...
US producer prices rise more than forecast China's producer prices highest since 2018 European stocks book 6th week of gains The final...
Harley-Davidson (HOG.US) shares jumped more than 4% after analysts from Northcoast upgraded the motorcycle manufacturer from Neutral to Buy with a price...
