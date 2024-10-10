Three markets to watch next week (09.04.2021)
US earnings season for Q1 2021 begins next week and corporate reports tend to be important drivers for equities. Have vaccines and new stimulus checks...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
US earnings season for Q1 2021 begins next week and corporate reports tend to be important drivers for equities. Have vaccines and new stimulus checks...
US producer prices rise more than forecast China's producer prices highest Since 2018 Today, investors eagerly awaited US producer price...
PPI inflation above forecasts Dow Jones and S&P 500 hit new records Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) stock rose more than 5% on upbeat quarterly figures US...
Producer prices for final demand, s went up 1.0 % from 0.5% in the previous month. Year-on-year producer prices in the US rose 4.2 % from a year...
The inflation reading in China was very surprising. PPI producer inflation increased by 4.4% YoY against the expectation of 3.5% YoY. In the previous month,...
There is a saying that there are 2 major market forces: greed and fear. Margin Debt data illustrates this very well and it could be sending a major signal...
European markets struggle to find direction DE30 hovers near 15,200 pts mark TUI plans to raise €350-400 million via convertible...
Grains may enjoy elevated volatility at 5:00 pm BST today as the WASDE report will be released. Report is expected to show lower ending stocks for cotton,...
European stock markets expected to open flat Canadian labour market data at 1:30 pm BST WASDE report may provide volatility on grains...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 added 0.42%, Dow Jones gained 0.17%, Nasdaq moved 1.03% higher and Russell 2000 gained...
S&P 500 hits all-time high US jobless claims rose again last week Gold climbs to the highest since March 1 European indices finished today's...
Constellation Brands (STZ.US) stock fell more than 4% despite the fact that the maker of Corona beer posted upbeat fourth quarter figures thanks in part...
Corn and soybeans hit multi-year lows last April, among fears regarding lower demand for commodities during the pandemic. Since then, prices have increased...
US Jobless Claims disappoint again Over 18 million Americans is still receiving unemployment checks A total of 744,000 Americans filed for unemployment...
Gold has been gaining significantly since the end of March, which is related to the decline in US bond yields. The price has already rebounded by nearly...
Weak initial jobless claims report S&P 500 hits another all-time Box (BOX.US) announced strategic partnership with KKR US indices launched...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.744 million in the week ended April 3rd, compared to 0.719 million rise reported in...
Twitter (TWTR.US) has been drawing less attention since Donald Trump was banned from the social media platform. Nevertheless, the company's business...
Minutes from the ECB March meeting have just been released. Below we present key takeaways: Policymakers noticed that rise in bond yields occurred...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 10 October 2024
|test_cookie
|cc 25 January 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 9 October 2025
|__hssc
|cc 9 October 2024
|SESSID
|cc 2 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 6 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 16 October 2024
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 9 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|countryIsoCode
|xtbLanguageSettings
|cc 9 October 2025
|userPreviousBranchSymbol
|cc 9 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|cc 6 July 2025
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|__cfruid
|__cfruid
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 9 October 2025
|_cfuvid
|TS5b68a4e1027
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 9 October 2025
|SERVERID
|TS5b68a4e1027
|__hssc
|cc 9 October 2024
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|_cfuvid
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-98728395-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gcl_au
|cc 7 January 2025
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 9 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 9 October 2026
|__hstc
|cc 7 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 10 October 2025
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 9 October 2026
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 9 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 8 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 9 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 17 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|af_id
|cc 23 February 2025
|afUserId
|cc 25 January 2026
|af_id
|cc 24 January 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 1 February 2024
|_ga
|cc 9 October 2026
|_gid
|cc 10 October 2024
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 9 October 2026
|__hstc
|cc 7 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 9 October 2026
|_gcl_au
|cc 7 January 2025
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 3 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 21 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 9 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 3 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 7 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 3 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 7 April 2025
|IDE
|cc 3 November 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 7 April 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 7 April 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 3 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|MUID
|cc 3 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 7 January 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 3 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|li_sugr
|cc 30 May 2024
|guest_id_marketing
|cc 9 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|cc 9 October 2026
|guest_id
|cc 9 October 2026
|muc_ads
|cc 9 October 2026
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|cc 7 April 2025
|MSPTC
|cc 3 November 2025
|IDE
|cc 3 November 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|bcookie
|cc 9 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 10 October 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
|bscookie
|cc 1 March 2025
|li_gc
|cc 7 April 2025
|bcookie
|cc 9 October 2025
|li_gc
|cc 7 April 2025
|lidc
|cc 10 October 2024
|personalization_id
|cc 9 October 2026
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator