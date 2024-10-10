📈Pound gains after Johnson comments❗
The British pound rose sharply following comments from Prime Minister Boris Johnson boosted hopes for an economic recovery. PM announced that everyone...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Oil price fell slightly in early Monday trade following gains of more than 3% last Thursday, after OPEC+ reached a deal to gradually ease production cuts...
• US ISM Services PMI • European markets closed for holiday • Boris Johnson...
• Positive moods prevail in the Asian markets today. Nikkei rose 0.8%, Kospi added 0.10%. Markets in Europe, China, and Australia...
Good Friday means that most markets are closed. However, for part of today's session, contracts for US stock indexes were traded and showed a positive...
Today's US Non-Farm Payroll report showed that economy added 916K jobs in March, the most since August 2020, following an upwardly revised 468K in...
Upbeat moods dominated at the end of this week as Biden unveiled a massive infrastructure spending plan. Minutes releases from Fed and ECB will be the...
Although the US stock markets are closed today, we saw further increases in the futures market. The contract for the Dow Jones - US 30 index reached fresh...
US equity markets surged higher in Q1 2021, despite high levels of volatility amid rising bond yields and the implosion of Archegos Capital Management....
The US economy unexpectedly added 916k jobs in March, compared to 379k increase in February and well above market expectations of 630k. It is the highest...
Trading on the global financial markets is a bit muted today as Good Friday holiday is being observed in most European countries and the United States....
Cash sessions in Europe and the United States will not be held today as Good Friday holiday is observed on both sides of the Atlantic. Trading on the US...
US futures trade higher, European stock markets shut for holiday US economy seen adding 630k jobs in March US futures are trading...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.18% and closed above 4,000 pts for the first time in history. Nasdaq gained...
Dax hits new record high S&P 500 tops 4,000 US Manufacturing surges most since 1983 European indices finished today's session higher...
The US500 breaks above the 4,000 pts level and thus reaches another milestone. This is probably related to the start of the new quarter, strong ISM Manufacturing...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI surged to 64.7 in March from 60.8 in the previous month, beating analysts' expectations of 61.3. It is the highest reading...
Micron (MU.US) stock surged more than 6% after the company posted upbeat quarterly figures. The chip maker forecast earned 98 cents per share, while analysts...
The latest news from the OPEC + meeting says that an agreement has been reached on a moderate increase in production over the next 3 months. Interestingly,...
