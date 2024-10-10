OPEC + may return to monthly increases in production
OPEC + members are debating today about the level of oil production next month. Let us recall that in April, Saudi Arabia extended its voluntary production...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in March rose to 64.7 from 60.8 in the previous month. Today’s reading came in ...
Biden announces huge infrastructure plan S&P 500 above 4000 pts Weekly jobless claims higher than expected CarMax (KMX.US) stock fell 3.5...
Market expectations point to a very strong NFP report for March 9.5 million jobs are still lacking compared to the pre-pandemic situation Vaccinations...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.719 million in the week ended March 27th, compared to 0.684 million rise reported in the...
Issues related to Archegos Capital, US investment fund, have made markets nervous at the end of the previous week and at the beginning of this week. While...
The DE30 is unable to hold the gains seen in intraday trading today. D1 The DE30 is taking a breather (potential hammer candle) after a five-day...
Stock markets in Europe trade higher DE30 broke above 15,100 pts for the first time Henkel expects organic sales growth of around...
AUDUSD has launched today's trading with a strong downward move and the pair has dropped to the lowest levels of 2021. While a slight pick-up can be...
Oil is trading higher today with Brent breaking back above $63 handle and WTI recovering above the $60 mark. Crude is in the spotlight today as OPEC+ group...
European markets expected to open higher Oil gains ahead OPEC+ meeting Manufacturing ISM and PMI revisions, jobless claims Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.36%, Nasdaq added 1.54% and Russell 2000 moved 1.13% higher. Dow Jones dropped...
Eurozone inflation rate at over 1-year high S&P 500 reached new record high President Biden unveils infrastructure plan Private payrolls...
Tilray (TLRY.US) stock jumped more than 4% after New York authorities passed a bill to approve the recreational use of marijuana by adults. Gov. Andrew...
Private payrolls rose by 517,000 in March, the fastest pace since September 2020, according to ADP Chicago Business Barometer strongest since July...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 0.88 million barrels in the week ended March 26th, following an 1.912 million increase in the previous...
Barclays issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
While in Europe today we can see mixed or even slightly worse moods, the session overseas starts with gains. At the start of the US session, the main US...
President Biden unveils infrastructure plan ADP report below expectations BlackBerry (BB.US) stock plunged 6% after quarterly results US...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
