Ichimoku patterns : FRA40
France remains the leader of the luxury goods market. Previously supported by strong expansion, throughout Asia, the sector’s companies are still...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Looking at the daily time frame, we can see that a recent upward correction stopped...
ADP report on change in US employment in March was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 550k jobs following a 117k increase...
The market is getting ready for a strong reading of the ADP report, as expectations point to 550k employment growth for March against the previous increase...
News from the oil market has been quite negative recently: API report showed significant increase in inventories, technical meeting of OPEC indicates lower...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 trades near all-time high Bayer plans to auction pest-control unit Stock markets...
White House has released a statement related to Biden's infrastructure plan. President Biden is expected to deliver a speech on the matter at 8:20...
Palladium took a hit on Monday when Nornickel announced that it will resume production at two mines in South Africa. However, price of the precious metal...
European stock markets seen opening lower Biden to announce details of infrastructure deal ADP report expected to show 550k increase...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.32%, Dow Jones declined 0.31% and Nasdaq finished 0.11% lower. Russell 2000...
DAX hits new record Upbeat economic data from Europe US 10-year Treasury yield hit fresh 14-month highs European indices finished today's...
US consumer confidence surged in March the highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic started, helped by increased vaccinations and more government economic...
Yelp (YELP.US) stock rose more than 6% after the review site operator stock was upgraded to “buy” from “neutral” at Citi...
German DAX continues its upward move during today's session. The index has just broken above the psychological level of 15,000 pts thus establishing...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 109.7 in March from the previous month's 91.3 and compared to market expectations of 97.0. ...
10-year Treasury yield hit fresh 14-month highs Tech stocks under pressure PayPal (PYPL.US) will allow US customers to use cryptocurrency at checkout US...
Gold price fell more than 1.5% today and precious metal is currently testing major support at $1681 /oz, amid strong dollar and US treasury yields soared...
Consumer prices in Germany increased to 1.7% YoY in March from 1.3% in previous month and in line with market forecasts, preliminary estimates...
Oil Traffic in the Suez Canal has resumed after a week-long blockade. Clearing the waterway put a downward pressure on prices but crude ultimately...
