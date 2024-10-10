MACRO: Rising consumer sentiment
A consumer sentiment reading for March from the University of Michigan jumped to the highest level in a year following the "third disbursement of...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Wheat price fell traded around $6.1 per bushel which is the lowest level since December 28th, as favourable weather across major producing regions including...
Fed to lift restrictions on banks’ dividend payments and share buybacks Mixed PCE figures GameStop (GME.US) stock continues to move higher US...
BofA issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 84.9 in March from a preliminary of 83.0 and compared with market...
It’s not a secret that Asia has generally contained the COVID pandemic far better than the Western World. This advantage might allow it to conduct...
European stocks trade higher DE30 reaches daily high at 14,790 pts Allianz bought Aviva's Polish unit Stock markets in...
Russian RTS index (RUS50) dropped more than 10% from a recent post-pandemic high at 1,558 pts amid plunge in oil prices. However, the index has found support...
European markets set to open higher Suez Canal remains blocked by stuck ship US personal spending and income for February Futures...
US indices managed to recover from losses and finish yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.52%, Dow Jones added 0.62%, Nasdaq moved...
Quarter-end rebalancing US 10-Year Treasury yield rose after weak 7-year auction Better-than-expected weekly jobless claims European indices...
GameStop (GME.US) stock surged 43% during today's session as the video game retailer is trying to erase yesterday’s sharp losses caused...
US weekly jobless claims fall to 1-year low 19 million Americans is still receiving unemployment checks Latest data from the US labour market...
Global stock markets extended recent declines during today's session. The Nasdaq, which is currently the worst performer and experiences a third day...
BofA issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: limit...
US stocks under pressure as traders weigh new Powell comments US Weekly Jobless Claims lowest since March 2020 Nike (NKE.US) under pressure in China US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.684 million in the week ended March 20th, compared to 0.770 million rise reported in the...
The DE30 is losing value on Thursday, testing the lower boundary of a consolidation pattern. D1 The DE30 falls to its lowest level since March 16...
Shortage of semiconductors is having a negative impact on the global economy. Situation looks especially grim in the automotive sector with numerous carmakers...
