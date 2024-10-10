BREAKING: DE30 is approaching key support
German index started today’s session lower. Nevertheless, the declines were quickly erased, similar to yesterday or Tuesday. The following hours,...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
The US dollar appreciated against the euro in the morning, which could have been related to investors' uncertainty regarding the pandemic situation...
Stocks in Europe trade slightly lower DE30 tries to break back above 14,600 pts Deutsche Wohnen expects lower EBITDA in 2021 European...
US tech index Nasdaq-100 (US100) dropped 2% yesterday. Taking a look at the index from a technical point of view, we can see that price dropped to the...
European markets seen opening more or less flat Central bankers at BIS Innovation Summit 2021 SNB rate decision, US GDP report revision Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.55%, Nasdaq declined 2.01% and Russell 2000 moved 2.35% lower. Dow Jones...
Strong PMIs from Europe Germany's reverses plans for Easter lockdown US crude oil stocks unexpectedly jump European indices erased...
Master Trading Psychology FREE webinar with performance coach Steve Ward Tune in to our free webinar on the 24th of March, and learn: What...
AMC (AMC.US) fell more than 5% during today's session as Disney (DIS.US) said it will release some movies, including blockbuster "Black Widow''...
US services sector growth at over 6-1/2-year high US factory growth remains robust Today's 'soft' Markit survey data from the...
When looking at USDCAD on the H1 interval from the technical point of view, one can see the last upward move is "held" by the lower limit of...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 1.91 million barrels in the week ended March 19th, following an 2.396 million increase in the previous week...
US stocks try to recover from yesterday's big losses US 10-Year Treasury Yield Falls for 3rd Day Intel (INTC.US) is planning a major manufacturing...
US Manufacturing PMI (flash) increased to 59.0 in March from 58.6 in February, slightly below analysts’ expectations of 59.3. The reading pointed...
OIL (D1 interval) Oil market has been trading in an upward move since the beginning of November 2020. However, price started to move lower after painting...
Yesterday most of the major currencies pairs dropped as the US dollar index (USDIDX) rose, taking advantage of its safe haven status. USDCAD...
European markets trade lower on Wednesday DE30 once again bounces off the 14,600 pts support Mercedes Benz to suspend production...
