GBPUSD - recommendation from Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
FedEx (FDX.US) stock jumped more than 7% after the delivery company posted upbeat quarterly figures. Company earned $3.47 per share while analysts expected...
The EURUSD fell below 1.19 again and is trading at its lowest level since March 10. The pair are currently testing the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the...
German car manufacturer's common stock is losing more than 16% today. Looking at the common stocks (ticker VOW1.DE) one can see a price collapse, which...
Fed discontinues SLR exemption US 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 1.72% Nike (NKE.US) stock falls on mixed quarterly figures US indices launched...
US and European indices took a hit after the Fed announced that it will not seek an extension to Supplementary Leverage Ratio relief, that is set to expire...
European markets trade lower DE30 tests short-term swing level at 14,745 Volkswagen common shares drop 10% European markets...
Today’s BoJ decision highlights the first serious doubt about the idea of Abenomics. 8 years of this policy left Japan with exactly the same structural...
Bank of Japan has concluded a 3-month long policy review and announced results today. The Bank has decided to make changes to its ETF buying policy as...
European markets seen opening lower US-China talks continue Retail sales data from Poland and Canada European stock markets...
Powell's assurance that there is no need to be concerned about inflation had just a short-lived effect. Yields started to rise again, putting pressure...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.48%, Dow Jones finished 0.46% lower and Nasdaq slumped 3.02%. Russell 2000...
European equities higher despite rising yields The 10-year Treasury yield hit a 14-month high US jobless claims unexpectedly increase to a one-month...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) stock jumped more than 8% after the cinema chain announced that 98% of its U.S. theaters will be open beginning Friday. Company...
Philadelphia Federal Reserve index spiked to a nearly 50-year high The firms continued to report price pressures from purchased inputs The US...
The German index DAX reached new historical heights during today's session. In the meantime, we saw a slight pullback in bond yields, although of course...
Oil is trading under pressure today, tumbling the most in a day since November. WTI crude futures fell more than 4% and are trading below $62 per...
Treasury yields continue to soar Initial jobless claims rose unexpectedly, Philly Fed index highest since 1973 Dollar General (DG.US) earnings...
The DE30 broke out of its multi-day sideways range and could reach a new record high for the second day. Can the bulls push the price further up in the...
