OPEC expects demand to increase in the second half of the year
Yesterday, OPEC published its monthly report on the situation in the global crude oil market. The report shows significant changes in terms of demand -...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
President Biden signed $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief law US 10-Year yield jumped to 1.61% Ulta Beauty (ULTA.US) stock fell 8% on weaker than expected...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment rose from 76.8 pts in February to 83.0 pts in March against expected 78.5 pts. Consumer Expectations...
Gold managed to catch some breath in the first half of the week as US yields pulled back. However, as US 10-year yields have once again jumped to the 1.60%...
This week had a fairly simple narrative – buy before the others will. Joe Biden checks will start arriving at US households this weekend and this...
European markets trade lower DE30 tests support at 14,470 pts Deutsche Bank expects lower revenue this year European markets...
Upbeat moods during yesterday's session on Wall Street have pushed major US indices to a fresh all-time highs. S&P 500 reached new record high...
European markets seen opening lower Canadian labour market report for February European futures markets point to a lower opening...
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Russell 2000 finished yesterday's trading at all-time highs gaining 1.04%, 0.58% and 2.31% respectively. Nasdaq rallied...
ECB will speed up bond purchases Weekly jobless claims data lowest since November 2020 President Biden will sign the $1.9 trillion stimulus...
Boeing (BA.US) stock rose more than 5% after Reuters reported that the aircraft manufacturer is close to finalizing a multi-billion dollar order for its...
Christine Lagarde at the ECB conference had to answer questions mainly regarding the increase of the pace of asset purchases under the PEPP program (for...
US House approved the $1.9 trillion economic relief package Weekly jobless claims fell more than forecasts Cloudera (CLDR.US) stock on weak guidance US...
During the press conference, Christine Lagarde emphasized in particular that the recent rise in yields poses a risk to financial conditions in the eurozone....
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.712 million in the week ended March 6th, compared to 0.745 million rise reported in the...
GameStop is once again subject to elevated volatility Retail traders pushed the stock back above $250 Retailer plans to launch e-commerce...
The ECB left its monetary policy unchanged during its March 2021 meeting although the pace of bond-buying will accelerate over the next quarter. The ECB...
D1 The DE30 pulls back from the all-time high on Thursday and could end the four-day winning streak. After the breakout from the ascending triangle...
