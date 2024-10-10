DE30 tests upper limit of the channel
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
European markets add to yesterday's gains DE30 tests upper limit of the upward channel at 14,450 pts Adidas issued upbeat 2021...
Brent (OIL) launched this week above $70 handle, the highest level early-January 2020, amid tensions in the Middle East. Gains started to be erased and...
Taking a look at US30 from a technical point of view, we can see that the index has painted a local double top pattern, signalling that a large correction...
European markets seen opening lower US House votes on $1.9 trill stimulus US CPI data, BoC decision Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Nasdaq rallied 3.69%, S&P 500 gained 1.42% and Dow Jones closed 0.1% higher. Russell 2000...
European equities extend yesterday's gains Nasdaq soared 4% The 10-year Treasury yield retreated to 1.52% European indices continued to...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock surges more than 14% today after falling 21% over five straight down days. Today’s upward move appears to be caused by the...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Danske Bank issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7700 Target:0.7300 Stop:...
US100 rose more than 3.6% today, hitting the upper limit of the consolidation zone at 12,750 pts. Yesterday sellers failed to break below 50.0 % Fibonacci...
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD.US on xStation5) has performed extraordinary since last year's all-time lows of $ 31.85, at the start of the coronavirus...
The 10-year Treasury yield retreated to 1.52% Tech stock rebound Stitch Fix (SFIX.US) stock tumbled 24% on weak quarterly figures US indices...
Oil: Brent broke above $70 per barrel Price rallied over $50 since its local low - scale similar to the first phase of 2008 gains. Back in 2008,...
Yesterday's strengthening of the dollar led to a further sell-off in the gold market, while today we can observe a rebound. The price of gold has managed...
European stock markets trade slightly higher DE30 trades at fresh all-time highs Continental drops after lacklustre 2021 guidance European...
US100 took a steep dive yesterday dropping almost 3% as investors escaped growth stocks and moved into value stocks. However, a recovery attempt can be...
In spite of Brent (OIL) launching the week with a big bullish gap, buyers were unable to maintain momentum and price started to pull back. OIL erased 2%...
European markets seen opening slightly lower WASDE report expected to show lower ending stocks of corn, soy and cotton US House may...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.97%, S&P 500 dropped 0.54%, Nasdaq slumped 2.41% and Russell 2000 added...
