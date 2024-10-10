Morning wrap (09.03.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.97%, S&P 500 dropped 0.54%, Nasdaq slumped 2.41% and Russell 2000 added...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
DAX and Dow Jones both hit new record highs US Senate approved President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill Gold fell to the lowest since...
US30 (contract for Dow Jones) rose more than 1.8% and hit a new all-time high even despite the fact that the US 10-year Treasury yield still hovers near...
GameStop (GME.US) stock surged more than 30% after the video game retailer confirmed today that activist investor Ryan Cohen (Chewy co-founder) will be...
The moods in the stock market clearly improved after the opening of the US session. When looking at the US Nasdaq (US100) from a technical point of view,...
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Senate passed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Bullish comments from David Tepper, founder of Appaloosa Management GE (GE.US) planning $30 billion...
Since the beginning of today's session, we have been observing positive sentiment in the stock market, which can be explained by the fact that the...
The GBPUSD pair experienced a significant pullback in recent days. After this year's highs at USD 1.4240 were set on February 24, a downward correction...
The new week started with the strength of the US dollar against major currencies, while yields continue to rise and US indices are under pressure once...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a short pending position on the pair...
Goldman Sachs brings back Bitcoin trading desk AWS launches Amazon Managed Blockchain for Ethereum MicroStrategy stock plunged 50% since February Last...
Downward move on the gold market accelerated in February as US yields began to rise quickly. Gold price is dipping below $1,700 today as market rates continue...
European markets trade higher DE30 jumps above 14,060 pts resistance ThyssenKrupp CEO wants steel unit to be financially independent In...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURAUD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
US dollar is trading higher against most major peers at the beginning of a new week. USD is being supported by risk-off moods seen outside of Europe, especially...
European markets expected to open higher Saudi oil facilities targeted by Houthi German industrial production drops more than expected...
Stocks in Asia are trading lower at the beginning of a new week amid increase in risk aversion. Nikkei dropped almost 0.5%, Kospi moved 0.9% lower...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
