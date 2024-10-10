Another bumpy week ahead❓ LIVE 7:30 🕓
In this webinar we will discuss: Is Stagflation a serious risk Why do bond yields continue their ascend Can choppy bond markets hit stocks Are...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
European indexes end lower after volatile session US stocks swing wildly between gains and losses NFP report tops expectations European bourses...
Nonfarm payrolls jumped to 379k jobs in February following an upwardly revised 166K rise in January and compared to analysts' expectations of 182K...
Rising bond yields, especially in the United States, remain a key theme in the markets. Fed Chair Powell continued to ignore the issue this week and it...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell nearly 10%, extending yesterday's losses due to rising interest rates and the ongoing correction in bitcoin. The rate on...
During the start of the session on Wall Street, one could observe a clear surge of optimism among investors. However, a few minutes later uncertainty surfaced...
NFP report better than expected 10-year US Treasury yield jumped to 1.62% Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH.US) stock plunged after launch of public stock...
The US economy unexpectedly added 379k jobs in February, compared to upwardly revised 166k increase in January and above market expectations of 182k. However,...
USD is gaining against most major peers on Friday, following a spike in Treasury yields. US index futures trade mixed with US500 gaining and US100 trading...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
European indices trade lower DE30 struggles near 200-hour moving average Germany will pay €2.4 billion compensation for nuclear...
Fed Chair Powell played down rising US yields during a speech yesterday. His action triggered a spike in US yields and has sent USD higher across the board....
Oil prices started to recover from early-week's declines on Wednesday and the upward move has accelerated significantly yesterday. OPEC+ meeting can...
European markets seen opening lower NFP report expected to show 182k jobs increase in February Speeches from BoE and Fed members European...
US indices slumped yesterday and finished lower for a third day in a row. S&P 500 declined 1.34%, Dow Jones dropped 1.11% and Nasdaq slumped...
US stocks turn lower on Powell remarks US 10-year Treasury yield jumps above 1.5% Gold hits 9-month low Oil rallies as OPEC+ decided to...
Exxon (XOM.US) stock jumped more than 4% after its CEO Darren Woods reiterated the company’s commitment to its dividend. “We’re going...
First-time filings for unemployment insurance in the week ended Feb. 27 rose to 745k from the previous week's revised figure of 736k, slightly below ...
OPEC's decision is quite extensive, but the market reaction is very positive. Most countries will keep production unchanged in April compared to March,...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator