USDJPY - recommendation from Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
US100 dropped down sharply today despite a positive opening on Wall Street. This is a further response to rising US yields. Today at 5:00 GMT, Fed Chair...
Investors await a speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Weekly jobless claims rise less than expected Okta (OKTA.US) stock fell 10% on weak guidance...
NFP report release on Friday, 1:30 pm GMT Market expects 185k increase in non-farm payrolls ADP showed unexpected drop,...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.745 million in the week ended February 27th, compared to 0.730 million reported in the...
Zoom shares have rallied almost 400% in 2020 Company greatly benefited from coronavirus pandemic Solid fiscal Q4 2021 results (calendar...
Copper has been trading under pressure as of late. Industrial metal painted and head and shoulder pattern with neckline in the 9,000 area. The neckline...
European stock markets decline DE30 swings up and down after opening Beiersdorf will be removed from DAX index European indices...
US100 is in the midst of a downward correction. Taking a look at the D1 interval, we can see that the index has reached the first major support today,...
European markets expected to open lower Oil awaits OPEC+ meeting Powell's speech important for equities European stock...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.31%, Nasdaq slumped 2.7% and Dow Jones declined 0.39% Declines were...
UK Chancellor Sunak unveils more stimulus US 10-year Treasury yield rises again US crude inventories rise the most on record European indices...
Dollar Tree (DLTR.US) stock jumped nearly 5% despite the fact that the company posted mixed quarterly earnings. The discount retailer earned $2.13 per...
NZDUSD pair has been moving in an upward trend for some time. However, bullish momentum faded away recently. Looking at the H4 interval, the downward correction...
US Services Growth at 9-Month Low Price pressures jumped sharply The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 55.3 in February from 58.7 in...
Looking at the silver chart, one can observe an interesting technical situation. During yesterday's session buyers managed to defend the support zone...
Crude inventories in the US rose 21.563 million barrels in the week ended February 26th, following an 1.285 million increase in the previous week and compared...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 55.3 in February from 58.7 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations of 58.7. Prices...
The 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 1.47% ADP report below expectations Lyft (LYFT.US) recorded the highest level of ride volume since pandemic...
