The 10-year Treasury yield above the estimated S&P 500 dividend yield
Recently one of the main topics in the financial markets has been the rising yields on US Treasury bonds, which is making the US yield curve steeper. This...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Jobless Claims Fall to Lowest in Nearly 3 Months US Durable Goods Orders Beat Forecast at 6-Month High Today investors were served with several...
GameStop (GME.US) shares surge again as trading frenzy returns US jobless claims fall to 3-month low. Durable goods well above forecast Wayfair...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.730 million in the week ended February 20th, compared to 0.861 million reported in the previous...
Nvidia reported results for November-January quarter Sales increased 61% YoY Crypto surge boosts demand for graphics cards used in...
The stock price of Gamestop (GME.US) is again soaring, surprising those who thought stock price would stabilise after its recent shock rally and catastrophic...
European markets trim early gains DE30 pulls back to 13,950 pts price zone Bayer proposed lower dividend for 2020 Stock markets...
Antipodean currencies are G10 top performers this year. AUDUSD is trading almost 45% off the last year's lows and has reached 0.80 today - a level...
Antipodean currencies are the best performing majors this year. AUD is trading almost 3.7% year-to-date higher against USD while NZD gained over 3.4%....
European markets expected to open higher Revision of US Q4 GDP data 5 speeches from Fed members Global equity sell-off paused...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.14%, Nasdaq added 0.99% and Russell 2000 rallied 2.38%. Dow Jones gained...
Dow sets record high on Powell comments The 10-year Treasury yield hit a fresh 1-year high of 1.42% Oil crude stocks unexpectedly rise European...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) stock rose 1.5% after the U.S. FDA endorsed the drugmaker's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine which appeared safe and effective...
During today's session we saw solid declines in the gold market. Nevertheless, during the Fed Chair Powell testimony, the price of the precious metal...
The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 erased early losses and are trading higher after Fed Chair Powell reaffirmed that the economy needs support during his...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 1.285 million barrels in the week ended February 19th, following a 7.258 million decrease in the previous week...
During today's session we can observe declines of the main currency pair. Yields on 10-year bonds have been rising for a long time, today they jumped...
The 10-year Treasury yield hit a fresh 1-year high of 1.41% Lowe's (LOW.US) quarterly earnings beats estimates US indices launched...
Fed Chair Powell said that interest rates will remain low until full employment is reached. In previous years' conditions of full employment were met...
