Economic calendar: Powell testifies in Congress
European markets seen opening higher Powell testifies in Congress European stock markets are expected to launch today's trading...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.77%, Nasdaq slumped 2.46% and Russell 2000 declined 0.69%. Dow Jones...
Lagarde says ECB is closely monitoring bond yields Boris Johnson unveils lockdown exit plan US tech stocks extend losses European indices finished...
Boeing (BA.US) stock fell more 3.0% in the premarket after Airlines in the United States, South Korea and Japan have grounded dozens of Boeing 777 aircraft...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson presented a plan of reopening the UK economy in four stages, with the possibility that all restrictions will be lifted by...
ECB President Lagarde said today that the European Central Bank is closely monitoring nominal yields on long-term bonds. In this way, the bank wants to...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a SHORT position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.4019 Target:1.3735 Stop:...
US yields spike Big-Tech shares decline Dish Networks (DISH.US) stock fell due to subscribers decline US indices started the week on a negative...
Cryptocurrencies have entered the correction phase Bitcoin market capitalization reached $1.03 trillion Ethereum breaks from the rising...
Risk-off tones can be spotted on the global equity markets at the beginning of a new week. Pick-up in the US yields remains one of the key themes in the...
European markets trade lower DE30 recovered from daily lows at 13,800 pts Continental to recommend not paying dividend for 2020 Stock...
German DAX (DE30) drops almost 1.3% today, following a downbeat Asian session. While declines on the Chinese stock exchanges were much deeper today, DAX...
In this webinar we will discuss: How “Biden checks” fueled jump in sales Outlook for the Gold market Surging US bond yields Top...
Zinc is one of the best performing industrial metals today, gaining around 3%. Industrial metals are benefitting from expectations that the global economy...
European stock markets expected to open lower German IFO seen at 90.5 in February Speech from ECB President Lagarde Global...
Stocks in Asia traded mostly lower. S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.2%, Kospi dropped 0.7% while Nikkei gained 0.5%. Indices from China trade lower DAX...
Mixed data from Eurozone Yellen pushes for more stimulus US factory growth slows in February European indices finished the final session of...
Rising US yields has pushed gold to a multi-month low last week while the oil market rally has been put to a halt as Texas started to emerge from an energy...
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock surged more than 13% today after investor Cathie Wood from ARK Investment acquired 5.3 million shares on Thursday...
