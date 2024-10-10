Three markets to watch next week
Rising US yields has pushed gold to a multi-month low last week while the oil market rally has been put to a halt as Texas started to emerge from an energy...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock surged more than 13% today after investor Cathie Wood from ARK Investment acquired 5.3 million shares on Thursday...
US factory activity slows in February IHS Markit US Services PMI highest since March 2015 The IHS Markit US Services PMI jumped to 58.9...
Treasury Secretary Yellen calls for more stimulus US 10-year treasury yield hovers at 1-year high Deere (DE.US) quarterly figures way above expectations US...
US Manufacturing PMI (flash) decreased to 58.5 in February from 59.2 in January, in line with analysts’ expectations of 58.5. The reading pointed...
The arctic blast in the United States, and especially in Texas, has led to countless problems. Lower gas production, transmission problems and damaged...
European markets trade higher DE30 breaks above local market geometry Allianz reported profit drop in 2020 In spite of the...
GBPUSD has been trading in an upward channel since late-September 2020. The pair has looked past recent USD strengthening and continued to gain. A break...
Flash PMIs for February from Europe and the United States are key releases of the day. French and German releases showed continuation of a trend - manufacturing...
Gold experienced a steep sell-off over the past couple of days as US yields kept rising. Price of the precious metal has reached a key support today -...
European markets seen opening higher PMIs from Europe and the United States Canadian retail sales for December expected to show a...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.44%, Dow Jones declined 0.38% and Nasdaq finished 0.72% lower. Russell 2000...
Europe shares fall for 3rd day in a row Disappointing US weekly jobless claims report US crude stockpiles fall sharply to the lowest level since...
SunPower (SPWR.US) stock plunged more than 12% after the solar company posted mixed quarterly figures. The company earned 14 cents in the fourth quarter,...
During today's session global stocks continue to trade under pressure. Looking at the S&P 500 (US500) chart from the technical point of view, one...
First-time filings for jobless claims rose 861 last week, above expectations of 765k Continuing claims edged lower, however the total receiving benefits...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.257 million barrels in the week ended February 12th, following a 6.655 million decrease in the previous...
Disappointing weekly jobless claims report US 10-year treasury yield hovers at 1-year high Walmart (WMT.US) Q4 earnings miss estimates Wall...
Arabica coffee prices have been rising for the 3rd day in a row, hitting the upper limit of tte short-term consolidation which started in December. As...
