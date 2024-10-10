DE30 drops below 14,000 pts
European markets trade lower DE30 tests support at 13,950 pts European car sales down 26% YoY in January 2021 European markets...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Platinum, precious metal used in the production of catalytic converters for the automotive sector, is dropping almost 3% today. Declines can be reasoned...
EURUSD is trading under pressure this week as US yields continue to rise and support USD. US 10-year yield has reached 1.3% and has more than doubled during...
European stock markets seen opening flat US retail sales expected to increased 1.1% MoM in January FOMC minutes In spite...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.06%, Nasdaq declined 0.34% and Russell 2000 finished 0.72% lower....
European equities end slightly lower US treasury yield hits highest level since February Gold below $1800/oz European indices finished the...
CVS Health (CVS.US) stock fell 5% despite the fact that the drugstore chain reported upbeat quarterly figures. Company earned $1.30 per share, well above...
Investors overwhelmingly bullish on the economic outlook A bullish bet on tech stocks reclaimed the title of most-crowded trade in the financial markets Only...
US Stocks hit fresh records FED Bullard "That's not a bubble, that's just normal investing." Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock...
Higher yields in the US and steeper yield curve cause the dollar to strengthen and the price of gold to weaken. Rising yields are caused by growing concerns...
WTI crude oil (technical factors): Oil closes the bullish price gap related to the turmoil in the Middle East and the seizure of an Iranian tanker...
European indices are trading flat DE30 paints a double top pattern at 14,150 pts Zalando may acquire stake in online beauty retailer...
Oil market started a new week with a bullish gap following weekend reports of new tensions in the Middle East as well as energy disruption in Texas, the...
European markets seen opening flat China may curb rare earth exports to the United States Revision of Q4 GDP data from Eurozone,...
Quick pace of the UK vaccination process is supporting the British pound. Moreover, Prime MInister Johnson announced that the government will publish a...
Stock markets in Asia gained for another day. S&P/ASX 200 added 0.7%, Nikkei jumped 1.3% and Kospi moved 0.4% higher DAX futures point...
Dax reached new all-time high Bank holiday in the US Tensions in the Middle East drove oil to a 13-month high European indices finished today's...
This month US natural gas futures reached levels not seen since November, as plunge in temperatures across the Great Plains from Canada to Texas, resulted...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
