Technical Analysis: USDCAD (15.02.2021)
USDCAD pair has been in a downtrend since March 2020. Looking at D1 interval, one can see that from the very beginning of the downward impulse, 5 corrections...
Market news
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Vivendi (VIV.FR) shares surged more than 20% after the French media conglomerate announced plans to list Universal Music Group on the Netherlands stock...
Canada's manufacturing sales increased to 0.9%% , following a 0.6 % decrease in the previous month and compared with market expectations of a...
Wall Street cash session will not be held today as the President's Day is being observed in the United States. As a result there will be no afternoon...
The number of ETH whales is declining Bearish divergence on Momentum indicator Ethereum has been trading in a rising wedge formation since...
Futures on Wall Street indices finished last week at record levels and the upward move is being continued today. Acceleration in the vaccination process...
Stock in Europe trade higher DE30 pulls back below support at 14,085 pts Voklswagen is not afraid of competition from Apple Stock...
Japanese NIKKEI (JAP225) gained 1.91% today and closed above the 30,000 pts mark for the first time since August 1990. The last time the Japanese index...
European markets seen opening higher US and Canadian traders off for holiday European stock markets are expected to launch today's...
In this webinar we will discuss: Top traded cannabis stocks US500 rallying towards 4000 mark Rising US bond yields and the dollar Platinum...
Asian markets launched a new week higher. Nikkei gained 1.9% and closed above 30,000 pts for the first time since 1990. S&P/ASX 200 added 0.9%...
Stocks from Western Europe mostly higher US markets little changed Rising inflation expectations in the US Investors witnessed...
Bausch Health (BHC.US), a pharmaceutical and medical device company, rose more than 5% during today’s session. Stock soared as an activist billionaire...
Some investors might feel disappointed after latest University of Michigan data release. The headline consumer sentiment index fell to 76.2 in February...
US stock market indices reached fresh all-time highs this week. Indices have been ignoring macroeconomic data recently but will they also ignore retail...
US markets open lower University of Michigan data disappoints Disney has almost 95m Disney+ subscribers US markets opened...
Just moments ago University of Michigan released its survey data for the month of February. The headline figure fell to 76.2 from 79.0 in January. Headline...
S&P 500 (US500), Nasdaq100 (US100) and Russell 2000 (US2000) opened lower on the final trading day of the week. On the other hand, the Dow Jones (US30)...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
