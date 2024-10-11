Reddit trading community focus on Tilray stock
Tilray (TLRY.US) stock surged 50% today extending yesterday massive gains as cannabis sector has become a new area of interest of reddit traders. One post...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
After 3:00 GMT we could observe increased volatility in the stock market. The main stock indices were under pressure, but currently a large part of the...
The price of crude oil rose after the publication of today's EIA report. Crude oil stocks fell more than expected, while gasoline stocks increased...
Lower-than-expected inflation data Reddit community focus on cannabis stocks Twitter (TWTR.US) Q4 2020 earnings beat expectations US indices...
Silver Let's start today's analysis with Silver market. Looking at the technical situation on this precious metal, one can see that recent downward...
Annual inflation rate in the US remained unchanged in January at 1.4%. Today's reading came in below market expectations of 1.5%. The rate remains...
Copper gains 1.7% today and is one of the best performing commodities. Improved outlook for the global economy, caused by the approaching US stimulus and...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) stock more than 2.0% in the premarket after the company posted its quarterly figures. Beverages giant earned 47 cents per share, above...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back below 14,000 pts Delivery hero nearly doubles order volume in Q4 2020 European...
Russell 2000 (US2000) has been an outperformer following Democrat victory in US elections. The index is trading at record highs and has hit 2,300 pts....
European markets expected to open slightly higher Speeches from ECB, BoE and Fed chiefs January CPI data from the United States European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.11%, Dow Jones declined 0.03%, Nasdaq gained 0.14% and Russell 2000 added...
Mixed session in Europe Weaker US dollar, GBPUSD highest in almost 3 years Bitcoin surges above $45,000 Global stock markets...
Both yesterday’s bearish pinbar and today’s red candlestick on the DAX suggest a potential evening star pattern. Moreover, German yields have...
Twitter (TWTR.US) shares are rallying almost 4% during today’s US session as investors await company’s Q4 earnings report. The firm is scheduled...
General Motors (GM.US) announced it was extending production cuts at three North American plants until at least mid- March. Vehicles at two other factories...
GBPUSD has been continuing an upward momentum during today’s session. Taking a look at a weekly time-frame, one might notice that an upward move,...
US markets open slightly lower after a six-day streak Goldman’s economists boost their US GDP forecast Tesla’s sales...
Oil: Brent is trading above $ 60 a barrel. January 2020 highs are located around $ 70 a barrel Huge amount of call options is located around $...
