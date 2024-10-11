Commodity wrap - oil, gas, platinum, corn (09.02.2021)
Oil: Brent is trading above $ 60 a barrel. January 2020 highs are located around $ 70 a barrel Huge amount of call options is located around $...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Tilray (TLRY.US), a pharmaceutical and cannabis company, gained roughly 20% in pre-market trading as the firm announced it has entered into an agreement...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the GBPCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
During yesterday's session the prices of precious metals clearly rose. Gold and silver were recovering from last week losses, however platinum attracted...
EU completes second agreement with Pfizer for 300 million Covid-19 vaccine dosses German exports rose in December on solid China trade TeamViewer...
• Italian industrial production • US JOLTS Job Openings Economic calendar is quite light with Italian...
During yesterday's session German DAX index (DE30) hit a new record high. Nevertheless, the day ended in mixed mood and a doji candlestick pattern...
• US indices finished yesterday's session higher. The Dow Jones climbed 0.8%, S&P 500 rose 0.7% and Nasdaq gained 1.0%....
Dax 30 nears new high US stocks rally continues Oil prices highest since January 2020 European indices finished today's session higher,...
Hasbro (HAS.US) stock fell 5% even despite the fact that the company posted better than expected quarterly results. Toymaker reported quarterly earnings...
At the end of last week, the EURUSD was trading below the 1.20 level. Nevertheless, buyers managed to regain control on Friday. The rebound was supported...
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.8998 Target:0.9250 Stop:...
US indices reached new all-time highs Tesla (TSLA.US) invested in Bitcoin Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) will join forces with IBM (IBM.US) US...
Dialog Semiconductor (DLG.DE) stock surged 17% after the company agreed to be taken over by Japan's Renesas Electronics for €4.9 billion in cash....
US stock market futures have hit another all-time high during the Asian trading hours today. Part of the gain has been trimmed since but Wall Street is...
Platinum is the best performing precious metal today, jumping almost 3%. Price of the commodity has broken above its 2021 peak at $1158 today. US dollar...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
