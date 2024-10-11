Top stock reports to watch this week (08.02.2021)
US stock market futures have hit another all-time high during the Asian trading hours today. Part of the gain has been trimmed since but Wall Street is...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Platinum is the best performing precious metal today, jumping almost 3%. Price of the commodity has broken above its 2021 peak at $1158 today. US dollar...
European markets trade higher DE30 reaches fresh all-time highs Dialog Semiconductor rallies on M&A news European stock...
Brent broke above the $60 per barrel for the first time since late-January 2020. Oil prices are experiencing the best start of the year in the past 30...
European markets seen opening higher US stimulus draws near, Italian parties ready to back Draghi government ECB President Lagarde...
Stocks in Asia trade higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 2.12% and closed at the highest level since August 1990. S&P/ASX 200...
In this webinar we will discuss Weak NFP report and what it means for markets? Record debt levels – is this a concern? USD comeback –...
DAX 30 records the highest weekly gain since November S&P 500 and Nasdaq reach new ATH Disappointing NFP figures European indices finished...
Despite the stronger US dollar, the price of Brent crude oil continues to increase. This is due to many factors, but mainly to the limitations in production...
Activision (ATVI.US) stock rose nearly 10% after the video game developer's reported quarterly profit of $ 1.21 per share, above analysts' expectations...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Stock markets recovered from declines and marched towards fresh record highs. Retail speculative frenzy has faded and markets refocused on issues like...
Senate approves Biden’s stimulus plan NFP below expectations Peloton (PTON.US) stock fell 7% despite upbeat earnings US indices launched...
EURUSD pair bounced off the area marked with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the large upward wave from last March which coincides with the...
The US economy added 49k jobs in January, compared to downwardly revised 227k drop in December and below market expectations of 50k. It is a small gain...
Lower number of active entities on the Bitcoin network Ethereum hits fresh all-time high ahead futures debut Ethereum gas fees rising This...
Non-farm payrolls data for January is a key macro release scheduled for today. US jobs report will be released at 1:30 pm GMT and market consensus hints...
European markets trade higher DE30 jumps above 14,000 RTL Group jumps on SpotX sale European stock markets launched today's...
Brent (OIL) jumped above a $59.50 swing level today as oil remains in investors' favor. Brent caught a bid following a break above the descending triangle...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
