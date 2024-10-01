DE40: European stocks slightly lower ahead of PCE
European markets lose slightly ahead of US PCE report Frasers Group boosts investment in Hugo Boss Deutsche Bank expects weaker performance in bond...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
European markets lose slightly ahead of US PCE report Frasers Group boosts investment in Hugo Boss Deutsche Bank expects weaker performance in bond...
Release of the US PCE inflation data for April is a key macro release of the day. Report will be released at 1:30 pm BST and will also include monthly...
Flash CPI inflation reading for May for the whole euro area was released today at 10:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a small acceleration to 2.5%...
USDJPY is breaking above the upper limit of a short-term range this morning, returning above 157.00 mark. Data from Japan released during the Asia-Pacific...
French inflation data for May was released today at 7:45 am BST and came in mixed. On one hand, headline CPI inflation remained unchanged at 2.2% YoY,...
European index futures point to slightly lower open CPI data from Europe, PCE report from US Canadian Q1 GDP growth expected to accelerate European...
German retail sales report for April was released today at 7:00 am BST. Data was expected to show a small dip in monthly retail sales and a strong 2.5%...
Wall Street indices traded lower yesterday, with S&P 500 dropping 0.60%, Dow Jones moving 0.86% lower and Nasdaq slumping over 1% In spite of...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Thursday's session Salesforce shares lose 17% early in the session Numerous quarterly...
US Gross Domestic Product Q1, 2nd Reading: Actual: 1.3% q/q. Forecast: 1.3% q/q. Previous: 1.6% q/q GDP Price Deflator: 3.1% q/q....
The South African rand trades lower against the U.S. dollar (USDZAR) today, as early election projections showed a sharp drop in electoral support for...
DAX in the zone of yesterday's closing prices on the spot market US GDP reading at 1:30 pm BST SAP under pressure from weak Salesforce...
The global reaction to the US 10-year note breaking out above the 4.6% barrier has not gone unnoticed by Asia-Pacific equity markets. The Hang Seng Index...
- European equity futures point to a lower opening for the Euro Stoxx 50 benchmark - Investors' attention will turn today towards the GDP reading...
Thursday's session in APAC markets once again came under pressure from rising US debt yields (currently at 4.6%). Japan's Nikkei lost nearly...
Wall Street indices are pulling back today - S&P 500 drops 0.6%, Dow Jones trades 1% lower, Nasdaq declines 0.4% and small-cap Russell 2000 slumps...
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.US) is one of the best performing US companies today. Stock rallies over 20% following release of fiscal-Q1 2025 earnings...
NATGAS is trading over 5% lower today, with US financial media pointing to a slightly cooler weather. On the other hand, looking at the 6-10 day weather...
COCOA is the best performing commodity today, with front-month futures contract jumping 8%! Fundamental outlook is the driver of the move with WeatherDesk...
American Airlines (AAL.US) are plunging around 15% today, with company's share price dropping to the lowest level since the beginning of November 2023....