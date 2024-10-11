Economic calendar: BoE decision and US earnings
European markets seen opening more or less flat Bank of England to announce rate decision Ford Motor, Gilead Sciences and Merck among...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly above Tuesday's closing prices. S&P 500 gained 0.10%, Dow Jones added 0.14%, Russell...
Mario Draghi to form new government in Italy Positive labour and services data from the US US crude inventories below expectations European...
Vaxart (VXRT.US) stock plunged more than 50% during today's session after its experimental oral Covid vaccine showed disappointing preliminary data...
• ADP Employment rebounds in January after December drop • US non-manufacturing ISM survey point to a...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 0.994 million barrels in the week ended January 29th, following an 9.91 million decrease in the previous week and...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 58.7 in January from 57.7 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 56.8. EURUSD...
Yellen calls top regulator meeting on GameStop volatility ADP report well above expectations Alphabet’s (GOOGL.US) Q4 figures boost its share...
ADP report on change in US employment in January was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 49k jobs following a 123k...
US100 Let's start today's analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100). Looking at the technical situation on the index, one can see that...
Amazon (AMZN.US) released earnings report for calendar Q4 2020 yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session. Company reported record revenue and...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
European markets trade higher for third consecutive day DE30 failed to break above 13,980 pts resistance Siemens boosted full-year...
Sugar has been trading higher recently but price advance was halted yesterday at the resistance zone ranging around 16.30. As a result, a potential head...
Wednesday’s session started in upbeat moods on global stocks markets, but atmosphere is particularly optimistic in Italy. FTSE MIB (ITA40) surged...
European markets seen opening higher ADP report expected to show 45k increase in US employment Non-manufacturing ISM seen down to...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.39%, Dow Jones added 1.57% and Nasdaq jumped 1.56%. Russell 2000 gained...
European stocks gain for 2nd session Vaccine optimism lifts market sentiment Silver drops 8% as the Reddit rally fades away European...
After the turbulent end of last week, the S&P 500 contracts opened with a bearish price gap on February 1, but began catching up immediately. Upbeat...
